Shots Fired
Two professors and reporter walk into a bar
On this edition of Hard Pass, we focus on corporate news media coverage of the shooting incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner. This news event had and unusual component in that the room near where it happened was full of journalists. How well did they do at reporting on an event they witnessed? We also discuss how social media pundits are overwhelmingly focusing on the conspiracy theory that the shooting was staged. This is season two, episode 17 of Hard Pass.
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