Showdown in the Show Me state!

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” Missouri’s Second District democratic nominee for the House, Fred Wellman, (formerly of the Lincoln Project) discusses the irrational behavior of the Missouri legislature and the forceful comeback from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Or? Three strikes and MIZZOU is out.
Listen to entire episodes here:
https://www.justaskthequestion.com/
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