According to Republican polls, Democratic candidate Fred Wellman is just one point behind the incumbent Republican in Missouri’s Second District.

In this episode of “Just ask the Question”, Wellman takes us through the tangled web of gerrymandering in Missouri, a process that has left many scratching their heads. The Supreme Court has had to intervene three times to address the dubious tactics at play, and Wellman shares insights that expose the political maneuvering behind this contentious issue.