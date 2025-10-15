In this episode, the team discusses the ongoing federal government shutdown and analyzes media coverage of this story. Why are news media presenting the story as if it were a sporting event by talking about which side is “winning” the shutdown? We also talk about the administration’s efforts to limit the information that media are getting. Is Mr. Trump actually not getting the full picture on certain events because of these government-imposed information strictures?
