Happy Veterans Day. If you have the day off and want to relax in front of a fire, watch a little television and doze off, let me help you with a small dose of what it means to be a veteran reporter.

It is often hard for me to explain the world of journalism to those who’ve never worked a day in the environment. I’ve covered wars, violence, sports, big weather, politics, crime and just about everything else in this world. And I still sometimes cannot adequately explain what this is like. Why we care. What our motives are. What we hope to accomplish - many don’t believe it and many don’t understand it when I’m trying to relate “just the facts ma’am.”

That being said, sometimes a television show or a movie can provide insight you otherwise wouldn’t have into a world of which you’ll never experience.

So, here are a few movies and television shows of quality that give insight into some of the realities we face in this business. I’m not recommending any of these efforts higher than the other. I’m not making a value call there. I’m not doing a Late Night Top Ten List. These are just movies and television shows I think are worthy of watching more than once if you want to be entertained and still learn some hard truths about the news business.

So, here they are, with the feature films listed first and in no particular order:

Deadline U.S.A. - 1952

The advertising above is a bit misleading. Humphrey Bogart is a crusading managing editor of an independent newspaper that’s about to be sold to a large newspaper conglomerate. Yes. In 1952 this was an issue. How he works to save his paper and the realization of the importance of independent journalism is as important now as it was then. And Bogart is the quintessential crusading journalist trying to expose a gangster. The story the newspaper covers, the press deadlines and how it covers it is spot-on. It’s a bit of a romantic take on the industry that stings in these cynical times, but nevertheless it shows why reporters are needed. And it is a sobering take on where the industry was headed - infotainment.

Best Quote: “This paper will fight for progress and reform. We’ll never be satisfied merely with printing the news. We’re never be afraid to attack wrong, whether by predatory wealth or predatory poverty.”

Or: “A journalist makes himself the hero of the story. A reporter is only a witness.”

Best Alternative Quote: “About this wanting to be a reporter - don’t ever change your mind. It may not be the oldest profession, but it’s the best.”

Honorable Mention Quote: “It’s not enough anymore to give ‘em just news. They want comics, contests, puzzles. They want to know how to bake a cake, win friends, and influence the future. Ergo, horoscopes, tips on the horses, interpretation of dreams so they can win on the numbers lottery. And, if they accidentally stumble on the first page... news!”

Best dialogue exchange:

Police Sergeant: Can’t you tell the difference between a hoodlum and a cop?

Frank Allen: - In this town?

Funniest quote: “You’ll be happy to know that stupidity is not hereditary. You acquired it all by yourselves.”

Broadcast News. 1987

Nominated for seven Oscars. This was my life as a television reporter in the 1980s. Many reporters and anchors I knew during this time had seen the movie and quoted it extensively. Ostensibly, it is a love triangle set in a Washington D.C. network news bureau. But it is also one of the most incisive looks at shallow reporting, gallows humor and flash over substance in the television news business that always hits me too close to home because of the D.C. setting. The problem of downsizing in journalism is a key plot point in 1987. It’s a continuation of Deadline U.S.A. but now in a network newsroom instead of a newspaper.

Jack Nicholson has a brilliant cameo as the self absorbed network anchor who decries layoffs while not taking a reduction in his own sizable salary. The sarcasm of each scene is priceless. The conversation in the halls about sources and ethics are funny and entirely realistic. This movie stings with authenticity, from the discussions about who the Devil is to who makes up the President’s cabinet.

There are many memorable scenes and too many memorable quotes. The scene where Albert Brooks confronts Holly Hunter about William Hurt faking emotion in a reverse shot? Priceless. In a nutshell – are we performing the news, or reporting it?

Best quotes: “Can you believe it? I just risked my life for a network that tests my face with focus groups.”

Or: “A lot of alliterations from anxious anchors placed in powerful posts!”

Or: “I say it here, it comes out there.”

Best dialogue exchange:

Paul Moore: It must be nice to always believe you know better, to always think you’re the smartest person in the room.

Jane Craig: No. It’s awful.

Or:

Tom Grunick: What do you do when your real life exceeds your dreams?

Aaron Altman: Keep it to yourself.

Or:

Tom Grunick: I’m going to miss you. You’re a prick in a - great way. You know what I mean.

Aaron Altman: No, I liked how that made me *sound*.

Funniest quote:

“Ok, I’ll meet you at the place near the thing where we went that time.”

Spot Light - 2016

This movie is a credit to journalistic integrity based on a true story. You want to know how hard it is to get information and vetted facts? This is it. You want to know why we do what we do and why we take the insults from a public that usually doesn’t understand or misinterprets our motives? This is it. This movie is authentic down to the casual loafers and slacks. It’s a recruiting poster for journalism. It’s motives are pure and they are why I became a reporter. I feel the sweat of these characters as they try to do what’s right.

At the center of the story is The Boston Globes investigative reporting team, titled “Spotlight.” It’s led by Michael Keaton, who plays a similar character to one that he plays in The Paper. Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams are dogged characters. Real and raw. Stanley Tucci and John Slattery are excellent in supporting roles. Just a great cast, fantastic writing and a very real scenario. Gripping.

The movie is how the paper broke the story of sexual abuse by priests in the Boston area. And how it uncovered a worldwide effort to hide abusive priests. It hurts. It lifts you up and ultimately it highlights why and how local reporters are necessary and are important members of the community. And it doesn’t hesitate to deal with moral dilemmas and real pain.

Best quote: “Personally I’m of the opinion that for a paper to best perform its function, it really needs to stand alone.”

Best dialogue exchange:

Matt Carroll: I’ve been through a lot of these. ‘Sick leave’ isn’t the only designation they use when they take one of these priests out of circulation. They use a slew of terms - ‘absent on leave,’ ‘unassigned,’ ‘emergency response.’

Mike Rezendes: They got a name for everything, these guys.

Sacha Pfeiffer: Except rape.

Funniest dialogue exchange:

Walter ‘Robby’ Robinson: Has anyone ever said no to a drink with you, Pete?

Pete Conley: Well, sure. But the trick is to keep asking.

The Paper - 1994

Michael Keaton in an earlier newspaper role still wears a blue button down shirt!

This is life on a struggling New York City newspaper in the span of a single, manic, day. It captures the energy, the vibe and the challenges of a newsroom. The scene where the Managing Editor holds a news budget meeting is so real I can smell the cigarettes and couches. Boy sometimes you can really smell a shitty day coming. City editor Keaton gives the best advice to a reporter in this movie; carry a clipboard and you can get in almost anywhere. Been there. Done that. The weird columnists, the lazy reporters, the quirky reporters and the rush to put out fires while trying to make a newspaper work on dwindling resources – all part of the equation. At the end of the movie you feel exhausted – which is how most reporters feel at the end of an unforgiving day stuck in a backbreaking news cycle. Tip of the hat to Keaton’s character for putting it all on the line just to get a story right. He’s the ultimate romantic. And another tip of the hat for mentioning that reporters are very good at reading whatever it is a source leaves on their desk. I got a couple of good stories that way. Being able to read text that’s upside down is also a good habit to have.

Robert Duvall shows up here as “Bernie” the irascible executive editor. I actually worked for a guy name Bernie who was much like Duvall’s character. Glenn Close plays a Katharine Graham wannabe who is a slave to appearance over reality who finds a conscience after a personal disaster and Randy Quaid plays a crazy columnist - or as Keaton describes him - a reporter who writes too long.

Best Quote:

“What do you think I’m trying to do? Look, I got news for you. I’m not locked up in the men’s room with a cop because it’s a good time. Frankly, I’ve had better times, okay? I’m here because I think the story is wrong. Is it? Is it? If you have something, give it to me now, but don’t stand there and act coy and say “Fuck you”, because, quite frankly, it’s a waste of all of our time. And you know what? I don’t have any more time. I have no more fucking time. I need it fucking today, I need it right now!”

Alternative best Quote:

“Deadline: A date or time before which something must be done.”

Or:

“A clipboard and a confident wave will get you into any building in the world!”

Best Dialogue exchange:

Bernie: In ‘68, a bunch of us went to cover the Olympics in Grenoble. Decided to go to the best restaurant in town. Now, the menu didn’t have any prices, but we were all on expense accounts so we figured, fuck it, got drunk. Well, somehow there ended up being, I don’t know, fifteen or sixteen of us at the table, and when the check came - ooooo, it was nine thousand dollars.

Alicia: Whoa.

Bernie: Yeah. [chuckles]

Bernie: So, now we’re all starting to point fingers, we’re trying to figure out who invited who. And just when it was starting to get really embarrassing, this funny-lookin’ old guy at the next table calls the maitre-d over. [mimics writing]

Bernie: Ehhhh, he did a couple of squiggly lines on a napkin, signed his name, winked at us - that was it. The old guy was Pablo Picasso, and that napkin paid our bill.

Alicia: Did I miss the segue here, Bernie? What’s the point?

Bernie: Well, the people we cover - we move in their world but it is their world. You can’t live like them, Alicia. You’ll never keep up. Now, if you try and make this job about the money, you’ll be nothing but miserable, ‘cause we don’t get the money - never have, never will.”

Or:

Martha: Why don’t you just pour battery acid down your throat?

Henry: No caffeine.

Or:

Phil: Aw, Jesus, Bernie. Come on with the smoke. You know the doctor found nicotine in my urine again.

Bernie: Then keep your dick out of my ashtray.

Funniest Quote:

“Sometimes you can just smell a horrendously shitty day on the way, can’t you?”

Or:

“The problem with being my age is everybody thinks you’re a father figure but you’re really just the same asshole you always were.”

Or:

“One of our security guards actually tried to frisk me. We’re having drinks later.”

The Post - 2017

This movie told us on the big screen that the right to publish is best defended by publishing. The Post is a serious look at a national story that pulls no punches. It dropped in on us in 2017 as the world was getting its first taste of Donald Trump as a president. And the parallels to Trump and the Richard Nixon era are unnerving. The movie is far better than All the President’s Men, which was about Richard Nixon and Watergate. This movie is about the Pentagon Papers and Richard Nixon. It is better written and acted than All The President’s Men though Jason Robards was a better Ben Bradlee than Tom Hanks – who was no slouch. Just saying, I give the edge to Robards in All the President’s Men. That said, Bob Odenkirk nailed it as Ben Bagdikian, Tom Hanks excelled as Bradley and Meryl Streep was Katherine Graham. Uncanny. The movie puts us in the top echelons of news making when people who knew the business ruled the business. And they realize the gravity of the decisions they make and why they must make them - even if it is taking a huge chance and even if they personally put themselves on the line. The gravitas of this movie cannot be overstated.

It remains a poignant look at how far we’ve fallen since Nixon.

Best quote: “Listen up, everybody. Listen up. Justice Black’s opinion. Okay. ‘The founding fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.’”

Alternative best quote: “If we live in a world where the government could tell us what we can and cannot print, then the Washington Post as we know it has already ceased to exist.”

Funniest quote: “outside of landing the Hindenburg in a lightning storm, that’s about the shittiest idea I’ve ever heard.”

Network -1976

So prescient it is frightening. Imagine a world of make believe reality television. Back in 1976 this movie did just that – and did it as satire – though now it seems like a documentary.

Paddy Chayefsky was “Better than Orwell” according to Aaron Sorkin. Chayefsky insisted on specific dialogue – even if the audience didn’t understand it – to convince the audience they were watching the reality of how television is produced. He got it right and very close to the bone.

Peter Finch is the aging Howard Beale – a network anchor with dreams of being Walter Cronkite but instead becomes the first Rush Limbaugh. It is hilarious, poignant, incredibly well written and well-acted by a cast that includes Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch, Ned Beatty, Beatrice Straight and Robert Duvall who was also in The Paper. He’s just as moving here. This was Peter Finch’s final feature film. He died before the Academy Awards took place. He won, making him the first performer ever to receive a posthumous award.

Ned Beatty was on screen for just five minutes and 53 seconds and got nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. It was the second shortest role ever nominated. The record, at five minutes and 40 seconds is Beatrice Straight’s performance in this film. She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar that year.

Faye Dunaway later said of the script that it was the only film, “I ever did that you didn’t touch the script because it was almost as if it were written in verse.”

The scene with Finch and Beatty talking about global politics is perhaps the most frighteningly real and yet off-the-wall hilarious moment in the entire movie. The way it is shot and framed is masterful.

Best Quote: “I want you to go to the window, open it, stick your head out and yell: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.”

Best Alternative quote: The United States is the richest, the most powerful, the most advanced country in the world, light years ahead of any other country. And I don’t mean the Communist are gonna take over the world; because, the Communists are deader than we are. What is finished... is the idea that this great country is dedicated to the freedom and flourishing of every individual in it. It’s the individual that’s finished. It’s the single, solitary human being that’s finished. It’s every single one of you out there that’s finished, because this is no longer a nation of independent individuals. It’s a nation of some 200-odd million transistorized, deodorized, whiter-that-white, steel-belted bodies, totally unnecessary as human beings, and as replaceable as piston rods... Well, the time has come to say, is dehumanization such a bad word. Because good or bad, that’s what is so. The whole world is becoming humanoid - creatures that look human but aren’t. The whole world not just us. We’re just the most advanced country, so we’re getting there first. The whole world’s people are becoming mass-produced, programmed, numbered, insensate things...

Best dialogue exchange:

Arthur Jensen: The world is a business, Mr. Beale. It has been since man crawled out of the slime. And our children will live, Mr. Beale, to see that... perfect world... in which there’s no war or famine, oppression or brutality. One vast and ecumenical holding company, for whom all men will work to serve a common profit, in which all men will hold a share of stock. All necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused. And I have chosen you, Mr. Beale, to preach this evangel.

Howard Beale: Why me?

Arthur Jensen: Because you’re on television, dummy. Sixty million people watch you every night of the week, Monday through Friday.

Howard Beale: I have seen the face of God.

Arthur Jensen: You just might be right, Mr. Beale.

Funniest quote: “This was the story of Howard Beale: the first known instance of a man who was killed because he had lousy ratings.”

This now brings us to two of the best television shows you can binge watch about news gathering – or at least two of the best that will give you a solid idea of how news gathering operated during the time these shows aired. I don’t include The Mary Tyler Moore show because I worked with an anchor a long time ago who made Ted Baxter look smart. Seriously, the show really wasn’t representative of news gathering – though if you don’t laugh at season six episode seven “Chuckles Bites the Dust” then may you be shelled by a rogue elephant and I hope you fall down and hurt your foo foo.

Okay, that said, let’s go with those that do have an accurate word to say about reporting:

Lou Grant – 1977-82

This mid 70s show is so gritty at times you can smell the printer’s ink. It is the best television show in history about newspapers and how they operate. It shows reporters working in crowded newsrooms, chasing down stories and working with sources who don’t want to cooperate. Sure everybody always wants to talk, but this show was fairly good letting you know what it was like in the news business as I grew up.

The show won 13 primetime Emmys in its five season run. It is a spinoff from the Mary Tyler Moore show that features Ed Asner reprising his role as “Lou Grant” but this time we see a more serious version of the character. Nancy Marchand, who later would go on to star as the mother in the Sopranos, plays Mrs. Pynchon, the Katherine Graham character in the show. The show, which began in 1977 owes a lot of its feel and its earnestness to All the President’s Men which was released in 1976.

The show took on child pornography, corrupt judges, nuclear energy, immigration, and just about every heavy subject you could – with the kind of gallows humor many reporters develop over their career. It’s the perfect entry way into the world reporters used to populate and shows very well how we worked before the dark times - before budget cuts killed editorial positions in order to make more money.

Best Quote: “Is this an old fashioned notion of mine, that, when we find out things, we put them in our newspaper. Because if we find out things and just keep them to ourselves, we’d have all this empty white space in the morning.”

Alternative best Quote:

“That’s a good story, George. I wish I’d written it. As a matter of fact, it’s so good, people will probably think I did.”

Funniest Quote:

“You know, I almost wish they’d ransacked the place. This is so spooky. I mean, it’s neater then when I left it.”

Best dialogue exchange:

Charlie Hume: [Lou is about to meet Mrs. Pynchon for the first time] And don’t mention you were working in television. She hates it.

Lou Grant: Then what do I tell her I’ve been doing the last ten years?

Charlie Hume: Tell her you were in jail.

The Newsroom 2012-2015

Simply the best fictional television show in history about television news. It won only one primetime Emmy. Whether it’s the anchor (Jeff Daniels) who plays the guitar really well, or the former Marine (Sam Waterston) or even the owner played by Jane Fonda, there are some truly stand-out moments and characters in an extremely well-written show. Aaron Sorkin hit on all cylinders for this one, and there were plenty of network anchors and reporters who were tapped as consultants who supplied situations and useful information to Sorkin so he could adequately portray a New York network newsroom.

Like Broadcast News before it, there were times many television reporters quoted the dialogue and looked at the screen and said, “Yep, that’s me.” The episodes on a political campaign were exceedingly difficult to watch for their authenticity.

Working with sources, working on a private life, but through it all working to try and provide useable news to the public? It’s poignant, sad and right on target. Emily Mortimer is the soul of it all – putting it all out there like we romantically think we do. She’s the same character as Holly Hunter in Broadcast News - world weary and deeply caring. And while I could go on and on about best quotes, funniest quotes, etc., suffice it to say when Jeff Daniels said he was a musician who moonlights as a news anchor, he had me.

Nothing captures the spirit of this show more than Jeff Daniels’ monologue in the Pilot episode when asked to tell us why America is the greatest country:

Will McAvoy: [Looks at Jenny] And, yeah, you... sorority girl. Just in case you accidentally wander into a voting booth one day, there are some things you should know. One of them is: There is absolutely no evidence to support the statement that we’re the greatest country in the world. We’re 7th in literacy, 27th in math, 22nd in science, 49th in life expectancy, 178th in infant mortality, 3rd in median household income, number 4 in labor force and number 4 in exports. We lead the world in only three categories: number of incarcerated citizens per capita, number of adults who believe angels are real and defense spending - where we spend more than the next 26 countries combined, 25 of whom are allies. Now, none of this is the fault of a 20-year-old college student, but you, nonetheless, are without a doubt a member of the worst period generation period ever period, so when you ask what makes us the greatest country in the world, I don’t know what the FUCK you’re talking about!... Yosemite?

[Stunned silence; Jenny looks deeply humiliated]

Will McAvoy: ... It sure used to be. We stood up for what was right. We fought for moral reasons. We passed laws, struck down laws - for moral reasons. We waged wars on poverty, not on poor people. We sacrificed, we cared about our neighbors, we put our money where our mouths were and we never beat our chest. We built great, big things, made ungodly technological advanced, explored the universe, cured diseases and we cultivated the world’s greatest artists AND the world’s greatest economy. We reached for the stars, acted like men. We aspired to intelligence, we didn’t belittle it. It didn’t make us feel inferior. We didn’t identify ourselves by who we voted for in the last election and we didn’t scare so easy. We were able to be all these things and do all these things because we were informed... by great men, men who were revered. First step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one. America is not the greatest country in the world anymore.

[looks back at the professor]

Will McAvoy: Enough?

Anyway, that’s the view from here. Quality entertainment – and more importantly a keen insight into what journalism pretends to be, wants to be and is.

I hope that helps explain it. At the very least I think you’ll understand my naivete when I saw I agree with Humphrey Bogart: it’s still the best profession around.

Happy Veterans Day. Thank you veterans for your service.