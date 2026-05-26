Slush Puppy
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
On this edition of Hard Pass, we look at coverage of the chaos that ensued leading into the Memorial Day weekend. Congress high-tailed it out of DC before several votes could take place. What does this mean when it comes to the slush fund the DOJ has agreed to set up for the President? We cover all of this on episode 21 of season two of Hard Pass!
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