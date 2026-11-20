For close to an hour and a half on Friday, Donald Trump held court in the White House Brady Briefing room in an often rambling, meandering and confusing attempt to defend his administration.

He showed up saying he wanted to talk about his historic trip to China, but spent time insulting our allies, accusing Canada of ripping us off while also complaining that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

He complained about rigged elections. He compared himself to FDR and Winston Churchill. He defended Jensen Huang, the disgraced former CEO of Nvidia. He insulted California and American cities (“mostly blue”) while praising the Communist nation of China and their “very clean” and “immaculate” cities while at the same time accusing Democrats of embracing communism.

He never made mention of the fact that in a repressive nation, dissent is rarely seen. He obviously never heard of the Ben Franklin quote, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” There’s something uniquely American about the United States that Trump doesn’t understand or doesn’t care for; anything said against his leadership.

He also lied; saying that American cities (and especially Washington D.C.) - before he came to office were among the “most dangerous” on the planet.

He complained about the FED, “Sleepy Joe” and called Xi Jinping of Communist China “a great man” and claimed that Vladimir Putin of Russia was a great “personal” friend but not necessarily a friend to the United States. Nice of him to recognize that, I suppose, since they support Iran - a country with which we are currently waging war.

Trump also noted that Putin was opposed to the International Criminal Court (as most international criminals are), praised the Russian president and said Putin truly wants an end to the war in Ukraine. Of course he does. Germany wanted an end to World War II - just not the one they got. Trump’s words mean little.

He told us that the Air Traffic Control problem in the United States is a 50-year-old problem and then said when he was a private citizen his pilots would use ATC from foreign nations because ours was so bad - a physical impossibility, a complete lie and almost humorous. I’m a private pilot. You simply can’t dial up a foreign nation and ask their ATC to take care of you in American airspace. It’s ludicrous on the face of it.

He also claimed that because of his genetics he understands (inherited from his uncle) computer upgrades better than anyone.

He fielded a variety of questions and defended the power of the veto and his ability to issue pardons.

And he closed with allowing his favorite cheerleader, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller -who he called “the most powerful man in the world,” to come to the podium and lead the crowd in a loud raucous cheer for the virtues and accomplishment of the “Greatest President” in U.S. history.

Obviously Trump can’t read a room and Miller is a loon. Both Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rolled their eyes a couple of times and looked askance more than once as Trump spurted obvious lies and praised the monuments he’s improved while Americans are starving and can’t get healthcare.

Rubio had the only substantive statements on foreign policy and Trump managed to say he’d like to see more movies made in the United States and wanted legislation to support that industry.

While Trump claimed it was the most crowded the Brady Briefing room has ever been, it certainly wasn’t any more crowded than during Barack Obama’s last briefing as president.

In the end, what happened? True to Trump’s past actions - not much, though he also loved to brag about his new Air Force One gift from Qatar and how he was able to fly non-stop from China back home. He bragged about his accomplishments in a mostly low-keyed manner and in the end it was all high wind in the trees.

He claimed he would veto bills from the Democrats - saying he still has a lot of power - but in the end said he might be more willing to work a deal with the Democrats because he hated GOP Rep. Thomas Massie “who was always a no” and because he thinks the Republicans do not appreciate him. “I wasn’t on the ballot” he said again - after reminding everyone prior to the midterms to vote as if he were.

It’s obvious Trump has resigned himself to the November loss, but it is also apparent he has learned precious little - at least publicly. Privately may be another matter.

But after this press conference it can best be summarized by a passage from MacBeth:

Sound and fury signifying nothing.

There was one notable exception - that proves he still can’t read a room. He defended AI Data Centers and at the same time threatened companies that would build Data Centers outside of the country - thus pissing off both the American electorate and the multi-billion dollar corporations which favor them.

And the stock market continues to tumble.

Trump’s latest news conference in the Brady Briefing Room (above) versus Barack Obama’s last news conference (below).