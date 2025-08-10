Originally published in “Spin Control” c2000

Hypocrisy and the media are married, joined at the hip, improbable but constantly strange bedfellows. Pick your cliché and it works. The hypocrisy in my chosen profession is also one of my favorite subjects to write about, only because it is so deliciously fun.



A QUICK RECAP FOR THOSE OF us who may have forgotten: CNN airs a story maintaining that during the Vietnam War the U.S. military used deadly sarin gas on American defectors. It turns out the story, if not entirely fabricated, was at the very least questionable enough that it shouldn't have aired as it was.

The reporter, the man everyone actually saw on the television set delivering the exercise in journalistic fantasy, was none other than Peter Arnett. He of Gulf War fame. He of stoic mannerism, serious journalism, and unquestionable wisdom told us perhaps one of the biggest journalistic tall tales since H. L. Mencken purposely perpetrated the "Great Bathtub Hoax" - or at least since Mr. Phil Glass (which reminds me of Seymour Glass and J. D. Salinger but that's another story) perpetrated numerous hoaxes at the New Republic.

Phil was fired. Peter was not.



Arnett's defense? He had, in the immortal words of Richard Pryor,

"Nuthin' to do with it. I wasn't even in the vicinity." Arnett claimed he just parachuted in (his words), asked the questions he was told to ask, voiced the piece, and then, I guess, worried about where he might keep his job.

have lunch. On the basis of this, CNN reprimanded him, but let him According to Huey Strong, the managing editor at the highly

respected Houston Post, this is tantamount to "saying as a doctor Lhad nothing to do with the brain surgery so don't sue me for malpractice." Sure. He further explained, "I was the surgeon of record, but I did little more than show up and smile. Don't sue me because the patient died." Tommy Borders, the executive editor of the prestigious Louisville Times, says it is another case of television reporters being little more than talking head actors, selling credibility with a wrinkled brow, serious gesture and staid mannerisms. "We could never get away with such trivial flippancy in print," Borders says.



"The defense Mr. Amett offers is grounds for termination in my book. This is just another example of how television is blurring the lines of journalism and gossip. We're no longer viewed by our public as purveyors of truth. Rather, we've become the purveyors of sleaze, tripe, and allegory. Mr. Arnett has done a terrible disservice to our profession, and I for one will never watch CNN again." Short of urging a boycott of CNN, Borders says he will never consider hiring anyone who has worked for the organization.



But those in television who've had to withstand the disdain of their print brothers for years point to the New Republic debacle and say those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. "Hey, in this drive to compete and get the juiciest stuff on the air or in print, newspapers and magazines are at fault, too," says Ted Chaoby, the executive producer at WHTP in Denver. "Long ago, we abandoned the moral high ground and people know it. Only the dinosaurs in print refuse to believe it. They'll soon go the way of the Dodo bird anyway, so who cares?"



Meanwhile, those at the Center for Advanced Sociology Studies think that all journalists are just being short-sighted. "Jack Reed, the man upon whose life the movie Reds is based, he himself admitted to occasionally fudging facts for the greater good of clarity and truth," says Seymour Kearney, the director of the Center. "We have become so literal, so determined to use facts that we forget the devil is in the details. Facts can obscure the truth rather than bring light to it." Kearney points to the Cincinnati Inquirer story that highlighted problems with the giant Chiquita Banana empire. The reporter in question may have stolen some of the information he used in a story, but "that doesn't mean the information was wrong or bad. It just means the reporter didn't conform to fact gathering mores to put together his story. This is as strong an example of short-sighted fuzzy thinking as exists in the world of journalism today with the possible exception of Peter Arnett."

Kearney also notes the viewing public is getting sold a bill of goods by television producers who use reporters as "front men." Gone, he says, "are the glory days when reporters actually did their own work and stood behind what they put on the air. It's a sad comment on the integrity of the business as a whole."



There is little doubt that traditional media sources must stem the tide with more scrupulous and thorough reporting. Some would like to attack the fringe players in the journalism world by trying to define what a real reporter is. Some have even thought of licensing reporters like automobile drivers- a chilling thought for those of us who simply want our First Amendment rights. So, where does the viewer and the reader fall in all of this? With things like the Drudge Report and Ain't It Cool News on the Internet, viewers and readers are finding themselves inundated daily with rumor, innuendo and opinions parading as facts through which they must wade with an increasingly jaundiced eye.



Perhaps once again we should listen to H. L. Mencken's words as he spoke of journalists: "He prints balderdash because he doesn't know how to get anything better- perhaps, in many cases, because he doesn't know that anything better exists... It is not that he is dishonest, but that he is stupid- and, being stupid, a coward." Ponder that for a while.



This came from the man who made up an entire history of bathtubs, published it, had it reprinted as gospel around the country and then had to spend years telling everyone it was just a joke- and weren't they smart enough to see that? Well, no. Not then and not now. Perhaps never.



And in the spirit of H.L. Mencken let me just add that except for the underlying facts and Mencken's quote, which come from his Prejudices: Sixth Series (Alfred A. Knopf, Inc., 1927), I made the rest of this up.

There’s something to think about.