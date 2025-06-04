Speaking up to the FCC

It’s still a surprise that there are Democrats at the FCC. Congratulations to Anna Gomez for staying there and listening to what others have to say and the problems we face in protecting free speech.

But the FCC has long been a problem, since it has often sided with corporate interests in the past. Free Speech means standing up to the government and oligarchs.

I know hundreds of reporters who want to stand up and do their job.

It’s beyond time the government did its job. In fact, with Trump around it’s damn near impossible.