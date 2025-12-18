Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Special Edition: WTF was that?

A holiday speech featuring grandpa yelling at the nation while logic and nuance are gone
Brian J Karem and John T. Bennett
Dec 18, 2025

I was, quite literally, stunned. For a few moments I simply couldn’t form words. This is not a common occurrence for as anyone who has ever told me bluntly or obliquely to shut up will testify, being quiet is not necessarily in my nature.

Yet, there I was. Stunned into silence. What had I just seen? A rabid pastor? A used car salesman, or a bad high school football coach? Maybe it was the principal from “Back to the Future?” Whatever it was, it came at you fast and with the appeal of a Kentucky bourbon induced hangover.

