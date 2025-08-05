GOD WALKED OVER to his small vegetable garden and looked down at his prized tomatoes. The weather was extremely sunny and warm above his garden, as he wanted it, and the tomatoes were coming along fine. One grew from a flower to a plump, ripe fruit as he reached down to grab it. It tasted delicious. Of course, he knew it would. He sighed.

Then, looking down in his pristine garden, free of weeds and vermin-as he willed it he saw a little gray, diamondback rattlesnake. It didn't surprise him. Nothing did.



"Okay, Satan, knock it off. That's an old joke."

Suddenly old Scratch appeared before God. "Well, you can't blame a guy for trying. After all, you were looking bored."

"Yes, I was, you fiend. But, I don't know if I was looking for a visit from a neighbor."

"I'm your only neighbor, bud," Satan replied, a bit sardonically.

"Besides, what do you mean " you don't know' if you were looking for a visitor? You know all and see all. At least that's what you tell me."

"Okay. A matter of semantics. I allowed myself not to know. But, you're right. I could use some company."

"What's eating at you, man?" Satan was worried. He'd seen God many different ways over the ages, but not... well, perplexed, which was the only label the old devil could think to slap on the look that waxed across God's infinite face. "I've known you, well, ever since I can remember anyway, and I ain't ever seen a look like that on your big-assed face before." The devil was being as honest as the devil could

"Don't try and cheer me up. I'm thinking," came God's solemn reply.

"Oh, shit, better watch out. Last time you did that didn't you rain rocks on those poor lizards on Earth? Scattered 'em all like bowling pins as I remember. No, wait a minute. Last time you started thinking you flooded the shit out of that little crap-box. Dead guys was everywhere. The place was lousy with so many lost souls. You know it took me damn near 1,000 years to get those fuckers all processed down in Hell. You really ought to let me know ahead of time if you're going to do something like that again. I need time to prepare." The devil was working all the angles even though he knew time meant very little to him or God.

"Oh, you have a wonderful sense of humor," God sighed.

"Me, what about you? Whose idea was it, after all, to cast Edward G. Robinson in the Ten Commandments? I mean, who did he represent, the Brooklyn contingent of the Israelites? Please. Where's your Moses now, see. Where's your messiah, now?'"

God shuffled over and grew and ate another tomato. "Well

Beelzebub, he kind of reminded me of you."

"Please," Satan feigned offense. "He isn't a thing like me. Believe me. I've had lunch with the guy. He's a big fan of yours."

"Well, I thought you were, too."

"ME? Shit, man. I thought you were my biggest fan."

God afforded himself a chuckle, but stopped before the Universe exploded from the mirth. Somewhere on Earth meteorologists were trying to figure out why there was a sudden rash of Spring weather in the dead of Winter.

"Satan, really, you never do cease to amaze me. And that ain't easy. After all, I made you. I know you better than yourself. You serve me, whether you believe it or not."

"Have it your way, God,” Satan said. “I'm tired of fighting over the matter. You threw me out of Heaven. You gave me Hell. Hey, I did with it what I could, but I'm no interior decorator. Personally, I think you can't live without me. How would you know what 'bad' is without me? Let's face it, you made me as close to yourself as possible with my little personality quirks so you could have someone to pal around with. As they say, it's lonely at the top!"

"Satan, you are a simpleton, but not too far off. But, that's not what's bugging me. I'm thinking of pulling the plug on the whole damn experiment."

"What experiment?" Satan was confused. "Hot toaster pastries, fruit roll-ups, $120 sneakers, what?"

"No. The whole experiment. I think I'll just reverse the entire Big-Bang into one Big-Crunch." God walked slowly kicking at the dirt. Somewhere in the Universe two more galaxies were born.

"Why in the name of all that is holy- that would be you- would you want to do that?" Satan was extremely agitated.

"Bored. Not enough leg room in my S.U.V, I don't know," God said earnestly. "All the pizzaz has gone out of it. I think humans are dead-end. They don't ever think much, they're always caught up in some foolish nonsense, and I have more fun with puppies anyway. I'm a dog person, I guess."

"Hmm, I'm a cat person. That would explain a lot," Satan replied. "But, never mind that. Have you lost your mind? No, wait a minute, if you lost your mind, I guess I wouldn't be here. Or would I? Let's go over that 'free will' clause in your creation contract again, if we could. I mean, really, If you lost your mind, who'd know? Then again, maybe you didn't create me. Maybe, just maybe, I created YOU!"

"Oh, shut up for my sake. I'm telling you I'm getting bored with

humanity." God was in a foul mood.

"Big deal, one planet, shut it down. I don't care. You got all kinds of other planets. Some haven't even heard of you yet. It might be fun to go mucking around those for a while."

Satan walked over to the garden to pluck a tomato, but nothing grew for him. In fact, one plant wilted under his touch. "Do you mind?" Satan said. God looked over nonchalantly at the Devil and then down at the tomato plant.

"Oh, sorry." God looked at the plant and suddenly a tomato

appeared. "You're not sorry," the Devil replied as he plucked and ate the

tomato. "You did that on purpose."

"Well, yes, I did," God smiled

"And they say I'm the cruel one," the Devil replied.

"Yes they do," God returned.

The two beings walked around the garden for several moments as God thought. Meanwhile, several years passed on earth and the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

"Hey, look this doesn't have anything to do with the millennium does it?" Satan suddenly asked. "I mean that's pretty trite if it is."

"No," God replied. "Besides while I've been thinking the millennium has already passed."

"Oh yeah. Damnit, I've spent so much time up here with you, I haven't gotten back down to Earth. Man, they probably miss me down there." The Devil looked really pained. But, as he looked over at the "Old Man" as he liked to call God, but never did to God's face, despite the fact he was neither man nor woman, but both, the Devil could see his maker would miss him more.

"Do you really want to pull the plug on the whole thing?"

God walked slowly over to his porch swing and another 100 years passed on earth. "The Universe, Scratch, the whole Universe. I gave them my own son. Nothing. I gave them Gandhi. Nothing. I gave them Martin Luther King, nothing. They killed all of them. So, I'm thinking of going Old Testament on their less than holy bottoms."

"You really have flipped your immortal wig." Satan was flabbergasted. "You do that and YOU might as well not exist... Oh, MY YOU! That's what it is, isn't it? You want to do yourself in!"

God eased his weary feet out of his sandals as he began to rock on the porch swing. He extended his arm and offered a lemonade, which came from thin air, to Satan who eagerly accepted the soothing drink.

"Thanks, man. This beats just about everything else you ever created. Well, except sex and Dr. Kevorkian."

"I'm in no mood," God sighed. "Things are just getting dull for me. There's no excitement. No snap. Nothing's new. Dash it all, Satan, what's the meaning? I ain't got no kind of feeling inside."

"What's the meaning?" Satan put his hands on his hips. "Don't you know? What do you want from me? I tempt souls, and catch a few-miss on most of them. I've got a monthly cleaning bill that would choke Donald Trump and most of the souls I get to converse with are real degenerates. You wouldn't believe the number of reporters and priests I have in my lot ... well, yes you would, but what the Hell. I mean, come on God, you can't be asking advice from ME? You sound like you need therapy."

"Maybe I do. Tell me something good. Tell me that you love me."

"What are you, 'Rufus'? Well okay, I love you, man. You 'da man. And, hey, I know a couple of televangelists I'm going to be in touch with- not to mention newspapers. Man, I can see the headline in the New York Post now: God Needs Help! Dr. Satan Provides Therapy!"

"Hey, buddy, I'd be pulling the plug on you, too."

"No shit. But, I wonder, would I evaporate with everything else? Hell, maybe I could be God. Maybe when you pull the plug, evil would still exist! Then I'd be in charge. Heh, heh, not a bad proposition. But, look I've been hanging around you for too long. You ain't getting away that easy. After all I'm Satan enough to admit I need you on some weird, pseudo-Freudian level."

Satan looked over at God, but God wasn't laughing. Boy, talk about your tough rooms. Satan looked glum. Usually, he could goad God into a laugh or two, but not today. "Look, I don't know what you want from me here, God. I mean, to me you sound like a whining teenager. I'm bored. I got nothing to do. I know everything, I've been everywhere.' I mean, really what the Hell do you want from me?"

God sat morose in all his splendor and then lifted his infinite head to examine the visage which stood mocking him on his own front porch. "You know, Scratch, when I got rid of the dinosaurs you told me l was acting like a little boy ..."

"Well, you were. You built them up, you played with them for a couple of million years and then when you got tired of them you just wiped 'em out. Thank you, you didn't give them souls so I didn't have to help clean up that mess, but it wasn't much fun to watch, I can tell you that."

"And now," God slowly spoke, "I'm considering ending it all and you tell me I'm acting like a teenager. Well, at least I'm progressing, am I not?"

Satan shook his heads vigorously. "I'm not going to get into that with you. You'll not lead me down that primrose path. If you want to do yourself in, then do it. But, I'm not going to judge you. If you want that done, why don't you get a couple of your earthly creations up here and let them do that for you. Let the subjects judge the maker." For the first time that millennium, God smiled. It was a broad, deep and lovely grin within which all things were possible. And on earth a new Renaissance was born as the human race made its first strides into deep space, began colonizing other worlds and meeting other intelligent species.

"You've chosen well, Scratch. I knew you would. That is an excellent idea."

"What is?" Satan was taken aback. "Hey, wait a minute, man, I was just kidding. You know me. I'm prone to hyperbole and other exaggerations. You can't honestly expect me to endorse having a couple of human beings come here and decide whether or not you can end your own existence! Jesus, I mean, YOU, well, whatever."

"Look," God said as he stroked the fur of the puppy on his lap that wasn't there a moment before, "This is my decision. Now, let's make it work."

"Spoken like a true C.E.O. So, what, l've got to pick somebody to come up here and judge you?"

"Not somebody. Somebodies. Two. You said a couple."

"Well, hell. I was talking off the top of my heads. I could have said

twenty two."

"Yeah, well, you didn't, so pick me two people. Any two people, either alive on earth now, or who've been alive before, or are currently existing elsewhere in some other incarnation. You will bring them here and they will argue each side of this issue." God was grim.

Now, the devil was very mad. Sparks flew from his fingertips as he hopped about. "What? You expect me to bring two people here and make one of them argue in favor of you ending it all and another will argue against it. This takes the cake, man. This is worse than that acid fiasco at Woodstock, worse than Richard Nixon and Richard Simmons combined. Hell, it's worse than that free love and AIDS crap that I had to put up with for 30 years, not to mention Ross Perot and the entire Bush family."

God was calm as the Devil vented his rage. "Just make it work." The Devil turned and ground his knuckles into the palm of his hands. He was always getting stuck with the dirty work.

"Well, all right. But, damnit, I'm not picking any lawyers or judges. That's too damn easy. And no reporters. And NO psychiatrists."

"Pick whomever you wish. The job is entirely in your hands."

"Of course it is. You never want to dirty your hands. Why should you? That's why you made me."

"You know, Scratch," God smiled. "You're a pain in the ass."

"Yeah, yeah. Okay I've chosen." Satan allowed himself to smile. "Actually I think I've done pretty good, if I do say so my own damn self."

"The Devil you say," said the Lord Most High. And he meant it."I know I'll enjoy your decision."

"You've been saying that since you kicked me out of your cozy little apartment. But, this time I think you're right. These two are the best at arguing. They made a lifetime of it- actually three lifetimes-wrote a few best sellers too."

"Excellent choice," said God. "I knew you'd choose them."

"Yeah, yeah." Satan was unimpressed. "You know everything." Then, in a wink of an eye, or less, before God and Satan, standing on God's front porch were James Carville and Mary Matalin. Mary was dressed in a red flowing dress which revealed her slim, athletic build, and James appeared in white Nike sneakers, blue jeans and a polo shirt.

"Jesus Henry Christ, where the hell are we, Mary?" James was the first to speak, which was not an uncommon occurrence.

"Uh, Hell is definitely one place you are not," answered the Devil.

"Amusing," said God. "You've definitely outdone yourself this time, Scratch, my boy."

"Yeah, yeah, save it for the party afterwards, God." The Evil One wasn't amused.

"You know," said God, "I'd allowed myself to forget about these two actually. Where did you find them?"

"You know damn well where I found them. They're on their third life on earth. Only James is now a woman- actually a prostitute- and Mary is the man- James' husband and a born again preacher. They refuse to progress beyond Earth without each other."

"Yes, of course I know," said God. "But it's fun to hear you say it. Why did you think you brought them back here in this incarnation?"

"I don't know," the Devil admitted. "I guess they just tickled me this way. Look how cute they both are. Just like a couple of angry porcupines. "

Mary, who at this point hadn't spoken a word was finally able to gather her wits. "I was born in a blue collar family in Chicago and I don't take no shit. So, I want to know what's going on and I mean NOW," she bristled.

"My momma didn't raise no dummies down in Loo-zee-anna," Carville pitched in, "So, honey, I think we'd better sit tight and see what these two have to say, I venture to guess it’s important."

"Wouldn't you two rather argue about the Gennifer Flowers or the Monica Lewinsky affair?" The devil smiled; he couldn't resist a bit of temptation. After all, he was built for it.

"Gennifa Flowas. Gennifa Flowas?" James Carville screwed his cajun face up into a

grotesque display that even caused the devil to take a step back.

"Now, you've done it," said Mary.

"Let me ask you somethin'," James said to the Devil. "If you had this fine specimen of a wife to come home to every night, would you waste yo goddamn time talkin' about Gennifa Flowas or that Monica thing? I mean look at my wife... Oh, honey, you do have a fine ass." The Devil and God both laughed.

"I mean, all these people talkin' about Gennifa Flowas when dey really should be talkin' about how we can turn dis country around and get it workin' right again-"

"If only you Clintonistas would do that," Mary broke in. "Tell me one thing Clinton's done in the last two years. What IS his agenda? Nobody knows?"

"Eight million new jobs formed," came Carville. "NAFTA, the first increases, albeit mild, in the test scores for students..."



"Scratch, I'll give it to you," God interrupted. "When you make a good decision, it's one for the record books."

"Thank you kind, sir."

Mary and James stood and looked at each other. They'd been interrupted! Mary was the first to find her voice:

"You are the two rudest people I've ever met. Now my husband asked where the Hell we were, and I want to know too."

"I can assure you again, Hell is where you are not," the Devil smiled.

"Actually, Hell doesn't really exist,” Sat said, “well, except as an amusement park. We keep it open for the Catholics and Protestants mostly. They feel obliged for some reason to visit it."

God cleared his throat. "Muslims."

The Devil quickly responded. "Oh yes, well and the Muslims. For some reason they feel they must live there before they move on, no matter how good they've been. I don't know, maybe it has something to do with pork. But, I do get a kick out of those Muslims- especially the fanatics."

"What about the Jews?" Carville asked.

"Oh, well they have Miami" the Devil said. "I don't even mess with Miami."

The dawn of light began to shine on Mary's face as she turned and faced God. “You're, you're God."

"Yes, I am," The Lord Most High responded. "Guilty as charged."

"You look like me. Hah. I was right, God is a woman."

"Ah, you nuts Mary Matalin?" James chimed in. "He looks just

like me."

"No," Mary pointed to the Devil. "HE looks just like you."

"Well, one of his heads looks like me. He is a handsome devil. Say, man," Carville said looking at the Devil, "How many heads you got?"

"As many as it takes." The devil smiled.

"And why," James continued, "Do you, God, look like me to me and you look like Mary to Mary?"

"I'm infinite," God said.

"Sounds like Spin Control to me," James said. "Okay, the shock's wearing off now, so what the hell, excuse me, heaven do you want us fo??"

"Actually," corrected the devil, "There is no Heaven, either. No Heaven, no Hell."

Mary looked at James, who looked at Mary and they both sat down in a porch swing that wasn't there a second before.

"Sonofabitch, John Lennon was right," Mary said.

"Yes, he's an amusing lad. I personally like his post-Beatle tunes better than his collaboration with McCartney, however," God smiled again and peace and enlightenment spread across the Universe.

"Ummm." The devil cleared his throat. "Could we get to the point?"

"Yes, definitely," God said. "We've brought you here to do a favor

for us."

"What?" Carville exclaimed. "Da moss Hi n' Mye-dee assing us fo' a fava?'"

"What did he say?" the Devil asked.

"Look, he's a little hard to understand," Mary ventured. "When he met my dad he didn't know what to talk about, so he thought he'd talk about football. So he asked about the Bears, meaning the Chicago Bears. You know, men can always talk about sports. But he asked How about dem Bass?" And my father looked at me and said, 'what's he talking about I don't fish?' And James looked at me and said, 'what's he talkin' 'bout. I was asking about dem Bass.' It was a regular Abbott and Costello routine."

God smiled yet again and the world felt the glow of a perennial peace. "He's funny. I like him. But, Scratch, he was mocking us. He wanted to know what favor they could do for us. So, I'll tell them. It's this: I'm considering on pulling the plug on the Universe. One of you will argue in favor of this proposition, one of you will argue against it."

For the first time in three lifetimes, both Mary Matalin and James Carville found themselves speechless. And on earth, they recorded one of the calmest springs in hundreds of years.

"Well, I'll be damned." James said

"You may very well be, if you're lucky," the Devil smiled.

"Well, I'm not going to do it," Mary said. "You can send me to Hell or wherever, but this Southside girl isn't going to argue for the end of the Universe."

"Would it make it any easier if I told you this were a holy thing we're asking you to do?" The Devil offered.

"Don't you blaspheme," James said. "My momma will turn ova in her grave."

"Actually, she's the current President of a Planet in the Sigma Delta Chi quadrant," the Devil said.

"Really?" asked James.

"What happened to our daughters?" asked Mary.

"The oldest is your country's first female President," God said.

"We're getting off point here again. Do you two ever stop spinning the conversation?" The Devil was restless. "All right, let me reduce it into terms you two can understand. Jimbo, you believe in an activist government, do you not?"

"James," James Carville said evenly.

"Huh?" replied the Devil.

"Nobody calls me 'Jimbo' but fat Republicans at bad barbecues. You tellin' me you a Republican?"

"We're getting off point again," God reminded them.

"Right," said Scratch. "Sorry. James, you believe in an activist government, right?"

"Of course."

"And, you Mary," the Devil continued. "You believe that the government that governs best, governs least. You believe people should pretty much be left to their own devices, don't you?"

"You obviously know I do." Mary was still uncooperative.

"Okay, the Big Guy there wants you, Mary, to argue in favor of him having the right to leave everyone completely unfettered. And you, James, you have to argue in favor of a more activist God. One who has some responsibility to those he created."

Mary got up from the porch, clearly agitated. "What the hell is this? Tell me, Satan, are you a Democrat? You cannot possibly draw an analogy between a government made of men and GOD! How can you compare the two? God has created an entire universe-"

"Well, actually," interrupted God, "I've created an infinite number of universes. But go ahead, that's just a minor point."

"Whatever," shouted Mary. "I don't care. My point is God apparently already governs best by governing least. He made the Universe, or, excuse me, Universes, but rarely do you see his hand in the day to day affairs. He seems to let it pretty much go as it will. If, as I believe, there is a doctrine of free will, he has left the Universe to its own devices. Not his. He is a good and sound Republican."

"She has a point there, Big Guy," Satan said. "You know you don't like to get involved very much. You spend winters in Hawaii and summers in Maine. Hell, you spent about a thousand years in the Andromeda Galaxy."

"Lovely place that," God said.

"Do they have good bourbon there?" James asked.

"We're spinning again," the Devil warned.

"Well look here, Devil man," James said. "Mary had her say, and now I'll have mine. I mean, I agree with Mary. God created these Universes, and he seems to spend as little time in them as possible. I think that ought to change. If God is a Republican, he needs to switch parties. He has a responsibility to get involved. I'm right and he's wrong. It's that simple. Now, I'm not saying you should dole out welfare to everybody…”

"Now there's a switch. A Democrat against welfare." Mary jumped in.

James ignored the barb. "But, I am saying you should give people the tools so they can build themselves a better life. Hell, man, get involved a little bit more. Come down and say 'Hi!' and just let people know yo around. Shit, most people so scared and worried, they don't even know you exist. They scared of everything. You could go a long way to helping these people out if you just showed up and said 'hi'! Give people some hope."

God sat tight lipped. "You don't think I do that. How can you look at a sunrise, a comet, a sunset, stars in the sky and not think of me?"

"Shit, man, most people are too worried about paying rent to look at no damn sunrise. They po'. They need nourishment. Spiritual nourishment. All them Republicans talkin' about family values and look at Newt Gingrich. Shit, his church had to take up a collection to take care of his own kids…"

"Leave Newt out of this," Mary said. "You Democrats always want to point at Newt and, you don't even understand what he's talking about. Besides he IS NOT representative of the best the GOP has to offer."

God and Satan sat back and looked at each other as Mary and James continued their argument in the silence brought about by the wave of God's mighty hand. The Devil was the first to speak.

"Well, what do you think?"

"I think you're a pretty sly old devil, there Scratch. I started out thinking about ending it all and you've got me thinking about getting more involved in the Universe."

"Well," the devil grinned. "I can't take credit for all of that. You know, those two deserve most of the credit."

"Interesting, aren't they?" God said as they watched James and Mary continue their argument in muted silence. "Sometimes I amaze myself with my creations." He waved his mighty hand again and the couple were gone.

"But, I'll tell you something and you know it's true. They may be my creations, but their ability at spin control is not of my making."

"Hey, you gave me a job to do. Is it my fault I can do it so well.” The Devil just smiled

"More Spin Control?" God smiled yet again.

And the Devil walked off the porch. "You know it is. Now, if you can excuse me l've got to get back to my chess game."

"Who's the sucker this time?" God asked.

"You know who it is."

"Yes, and I find it amusing that he still continues to play you. He never wins."

"Well, Rush Limbaugh is one of my few permanent residents left and he has to have something to do."

Originally published in “Spin Control” c 2000