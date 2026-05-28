Donald Trump held another cabinet meeting — and once again, it felt less like governing and more like a televised loyalty ritual.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Cabinet officials showering Trump with praise and propaganda

- Pete Hegseth comparing Trump to historic American leaders

- Trump once again blaming everything on Joe Biden

- Trump threatening allies while discussing Iran and Oman

- Markwayne Mullin defending harsh ICE detention conditions

- Trump discussing expanding the National Guard presence in Washington, D.C.

- The administration dismissing anti-Trump protesters as “fake”

- The growing authoritarian tone coming from Trump’s White House

- Bruce Springsteen publicly blasting Trump during a massive concert in Washington



PLUS:

Brian reacts to the increasingly surreal atmosphere surrounding Trump’s administration as critics warn the country is drifting further toward authoritarianism, political intimidation, and personality cult politics.



From cabinet chaos to protest crackdowns, this episode covers another unbelievable day inside Trump world.



#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #BruceSpringsteen #Politics #BreakingNews #PeteHegseth #ICE #PoliticalCommentary



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