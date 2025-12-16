Stay off the pole . . .
two professors and reporter walk into a bar
In this episode of Hard Pass, the team analyzes press coverage of the national polls that are indicating Trump’s approval ratings are dropping. Also, how the near miss of a Jet Blue passenger jet and a U.S. military plane over Venezuela is being seen in the bigger picture of what is happening in that country.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.