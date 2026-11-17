Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/915Supreme Courts shouldn’t be politicalAnd justices should keep their politics to themselves Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 17, 2026915ShareTranscriptThe Supreme Court goes political: in this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsHegseth impeachment; just the beginning13 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump’s connection to Epstein3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (796)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe MAGA Brand vs. the MAGA Cult23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremEverything is for the “Audience of One”Nov 16 • Brian J KaremThe Democrats who lead must not followNov 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump doesn’t careNov 16 • Brian J Karem