Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Swalwell's fall: swift and total

Eric Swalwell is no longer in politics and may face charges
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Apr 17, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss the quick fall of Eric Swalwell.

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