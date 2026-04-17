Swalwell's fall: swift and total

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript102Swalwell's fall: swift and totalEric Swalwell is no longer in politics and may face chargesBrian J KaremApr 17, 2026102ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss the quick fall of Eric Swalwell.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe failure of journalism and politics4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1010)16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremLive with Michael Cohen and Brian Karem20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Michael CohenRepublicans rally against Trump21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's chaos in IranApr 16 • Brian J KaremTrump's malignancy has risen to another levelApr 16 • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyCountdown to Liberty! (1011)Apr 15 • Brian J Karem