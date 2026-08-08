It was a wild time. The 1990s. James Carville had helped Bill Clinton become president, and after he was hired to play a prosecutor in the movie “The People Vs. Larry Flynt” he sat down to be interviewed for the Playboy interview with Brian Karem.



Join as we talk about a three day excursion to Memphis with stories about James, Milos Foreman, Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love and . . . of course Larry Flynt.



Most of the Playboy Interview with James Carville was done on Larry Flynt’s private jet flying to Portland Oregon where James was scheduled to meet with his wife for Valentine’s Day.



It doesn’t get much more fun than this.





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