According to the president’s propaganda minister, there are groups of people in the United States who don’t want violent criminals brought to justice.

He calls them “Radical Left Democrats” and makes it sound like this group of miscreants is intent on allowing violent murderers “pouring from overseas prisons” to take all of the jobs in the United States from common, decent folks while at the same time they refuse to work and sap all of our social services.

AI is going to get your job before the illegal immigrants, and funding your social services is going to be difficult at best. Different topic. Different column.

That millions of people believe this balderdash coming from Donald Trump is not only indicative of the fact that we need better education and a more powerful, free, independent press, but it also shows that P.T. Barnum was understating the stupidity of those who are most gullible.

At the end of the day, if ICE were ONLY going after the most dangerous felons, and weren’t acting like they were trying to play “Call of Duty” in real time on the streets of America, then there would be no protests.

But here’s two facts to consider; Trump is only taking direct military action in a very blue state that has far fewer illegal immigrants than the red states of Texas and Florida.

Finally, the real concern is not about illegal immigrants but about killing American citizens in the street. Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Joe Biden reportedly deported more illegal immigrants than Trump.

The difference: They did it legally and without killing American citizens.

Trump? He’s proving every day he’s incapable of even that simple mandate.