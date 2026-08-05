Trump landed in Los Angeles yesterday and told reporters the war in Iran is nearly over, the Strait of Hormuz is about to be fully open, and gas will hit $2.50 a gallon. He said that last week too. And the week before.



Jeanine Pirro dropped the charges against David Hearn the Olympic canoeist and three others accused of vandalizing the reflecting pool — because after finally investigating, there was no evidence. The one witness presented to the grand jury couldn't confirm the canoeist caused any damage beyond picking up a piece of flaking paint. Trump is threatening to fire her. Todd Blanch said the president has the legal authority to fire any U.S. attorney — but wouldn't answer the question what that would mean for due process.



Rick Scott appeared before Congress to talk about healthcare fraud. Scott ran the largest hospital company in the world, was investigated for fraud, and pleaded the Fifth 75 times in another case. Scott also gets free healthcare for life as a member of Congress.



Trump said tariffs are bringing in hundreds of billions — then gave refund checks to large corporations. Brian explained: tariffs raise prices for American consumers, and refunding the money to corporations means Trump artificially raised your prices to increase corporate profits.



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