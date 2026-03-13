As I stood in the open backyard, the police helicopter hovered over me like a flying cyclops. Its search light illuminated me and the backyard as bright as day. A voice over a loudspeaker said, “Do not move. Ground units are coming.”

Considering the state of the world, it was an appropriate way to end the day celebrating my 65th birthday.

***

Meanwhile, in other helicopter news, while walking to Marine One Wednesday morning, Donald Trump stopped for about 10 minutes for an infrequent “Chopper Talk” session. While these informal press gaggles were common during the first Trump administration they have become infrequent during his second extended stay in the White House.

Trump wasn’t asked and didn’t offer us much other than his greatest hits; “A year ago we were a dead country. Now we’re the hottest country in the world.” It’s a slogan for a football game, but it still doesn’t answer any questions.

The closest we came to news was when Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will soon see “great safety,” Iran has been “decimated,” we’ve “knocked out their navy, we’ve knocked out their air force, we’ve knocked out all of the anti-missile defenses,” and Iran is paying “a big price now” for 47 years of killing. Specifics would’ve been nice. We didn’t get them.

With Trump, It’s not just the dull repetition. It’s not just the incessant bullshit. It’s the combination of both. And because the media has been compromised so thoroughly, we’re getting next to no war news – unless we can get outside of the country. Under the U.S. umbrella of ignorance and disinformation we really don’t know and cannot substantiate the facts about the war.

But if Trump is accurate, and he rarely is, then why are we still there? Sounds like he came, he saw and he conquered. Isn’t it time to move on? If not, then why not? Don’t ask Trump. He told us the other day that asking that question is inappropriate and he won’t answer it.

We are supposed to sit down and shut up. Trump wants the same out of Iran too. He even told us that the “unconditional surrender” he demands from Iran is entirely up to him to define. Only Trump has the ability to tell us when the war is over. Reality has a way of treating such hubris with uncomfortable consequences.

Trump, bathed in sweat and with a bronzer that apparently is made out of adhesive, showed up in Kentucky Wednesday to preach to the choir, to attack Congressman Thomas Massie in his home district and to prod a very white crowd into voting for a Massie alternative straight from “central casting,” according to Trump.

That’s how Trump rolls – straight out of central casting. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall even said “Freedom isn’t free” quoting “Team America World Police,” as he said Americans were going to have to sacrifice for the war.

Trump and his administration seem to forget or don’t know that Americans will sacrifice for a cause – as long as we know what it is. Trump’s failure to produce an imminent reason for the war with Iran is why polls show that only around 40 percent of Americans support the war. Most of them haven’t even seen it on television. Out of sight – out of mind.

And if the average voter is divorced from reality, Trump administration officials are more so.

They don’t even live with the rest of us lowly civilians any more. For “safety reasons” they’re living on military bases. Pam Bondi is the latest government official to take advantage of military housing. She joins Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who have also moved into taxpayer-subsidized homes on military bases.

Late Wednesday evening an FBI bulletin warned that Iran “allegedly aspired” to attack California with drones as part of their war effort. Wishful thinking? True danger? The FBI office in LA declined to comment. But the uncorroborated reports could be used to justify further military action. You can bet on it. So sit down.

I’ve talked with a few younger voters and a few older voters who fear Trump will try to “create his own 9/11” to rally the country to his side.

Tuesday, just a few hours before I was confronted by a police helicopter, Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt cheered the carnage as she talked about destroying ships, “dismantling” infrastructure that could harm millions. The entire time she stood behind the microphone displaying her cherubic smile, she wore a crucifix necklace and proceeded to explain why continued hate, death and destruction “is a good thing.”

“Americans will soon see oil prices drop rapidly – perhaps even lower than ever before the start of the war,” Leavitt said with a big smile. And then she told us that in the future “we will live in a world where Iran will never be able to threaten us with a bomb.”

I’m sure she didn’t mean we’d buy them off. But with Trump in office, I wouldn’t be surprised if he tried.

Leavitt followed that up with her greatest hits; Mainstream media bad. Illegal aliens. Joe Biden. People smart. Democrats dumb. Brave warriors. Then she introduced us to the latest example of Trump-speak. While things are ahead of schedule, she won’t say when it will “be done. Trump will decide when it’s an unconditional surrender.”

On the missile attack at an Iranian school, Leavitt deflected the question while Trump lied and claimed Iran did it to themselves. Wednesday a preliminary report said “outdated targeting data” may have been the cause and the U.S. was at fault. As one member of the DOD told me, “we got bad intelligence.” So, naturally I have to wonder if everyone in government thinks “Team America” is a documentary. Where is Spotswoode when you need him? I swear we’re about two days away from Pete Hegseth quoting Gary Johnston’s “We’re d**ks” speech from Team America.

***

That brings me back to the helicopter that buzzed over the house. Apparently me, my wife, two of our kids and their significant others, along with two dogs constituted a threat to the peace. I mean, I’ve had some wild birthday parties, but this wasn’t one of them. We were just talking, and eventually, after threatening me, the helicopter pilot flew off and took no action. Maybe he realized we didn’t constitute a threat to him or anyone else. Maybe he got tired and wanted to go home to his wife or husband. I can’t say I was surprised by the random nature of the flyby. I can’t say I was disappointed. This is America. This is who we are.

How soon before we hear Joe from Team America shouting, “Guys, guys, guys! Don’t you see this is just what the terrorists want us to do? The war is out there, man! Out there! Now, pull it together!”

What is disappointing is that after living in the United States through the Civil Rights movement, Vietnam, Watergate, random assassinations, two Gulf Wars, countless incursions (not excursions), horribly corrupt politicians, greedy businessmen, shallow entertainers and 70s disco music along auto-tuners, it is painfully obvious people do not learn from their past and are unable to forge a better future for ourselves and our posterity because of that fact.

I do not think Trump cares about the future unless he’s a part of it. He is determined with his wealth and power to continue his existence – even if it is at the cost of others. He is bitter. His niece Mary had two things to say about her uncle that easily explain him. First; there is never a worst with Donald. Each day is worse. Second; Mary said she is sorry no one ever loved him.

Imagine if you thought no one ever loved you? Worse – what if it were true?

You might feel sorry for Trump if you forget that as he continues his war dance, he is bringing us closer and closer to extinction with methods we’ve seen time and again throughout history.

We are currently in a proxy war with Russia whether or not anyone will admit it. This situation has the possibility of going sideways very quickly. It already is. It is estimated that we have already spent more than $11.3 billion on the Iranian war’s first days. Or as Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock posted on X (formerly Twitter) on March 2, “There’s always money for war. But when it comes to your health care, we ‘can’t afford it.”

That can’t be a surprise. Many members of congress receive free healthcare for life, and adjourned over the Christmas holiday without taking action on affordable healthcare for the rest of us. Trump isn’t the only narcissist in Washington – merely the least self-aware narcissist in Washington.

But as I watched the eager young helicopter pilot fly away without taking action, I felt a twinge of hope. The guy was a tool, but he ultimately left me alone with a good story to tell later. No “ground units” ever showed up. Maybe we’ll all eventually get tired of getting in our own way and learn to “Give Peace a Chance.”

Or will it be “Freedom is the Only way.”?

How many will die before we remember our history and opt for reality instead of fiction?