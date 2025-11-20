I’ve never been a fan of politicians or their press secretaries. They have a job to do. They put their best foot forward, and we’re there to try and find out what’s really going on.

Today the press is limited in where it can go at the White House. We can’t mingle with anyone who works there. But the problems at the White House don’t begin and end with Donald Trump.

Here’s a day in the life of covering President Biden for comparison - warts and all. And Don’t forget to look at what the Rose Garden looked like after the First Trump administration.

Here’s what it looks like now: