Testifying before the FCC

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript23110Testifying before the FCCThe threats against the Free PressBrian J KaremApr 06, 202623110ShareTranscriptA look at the problems in today’s journalism.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump and his potential war crimes1 min ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1021)19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1022)Apr 5 • Brian J KaremMan on the Run!Apr 4 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty! (1023)Apr 3 • Brian J KaremPaul McCartney and his politicsApr 3 • Brian J KaremLooking at "Man on the Run"Apr 3 • Brian J Karem