Just one month ago, Donald Trump said he wanted to “wean” the United States off the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this year’s hurricane season.

“We want to bring [FEMA] down to the state level,” Trump told reporters during a briefing in the Oval Office. “A governor should be able to handle it, and frankly if they can’t it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn’t be governor.”

This week, in the wake of the floods in the Texas Hill Country that left at least 119 dead and over 161 still missing, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott praised Trump for quickly approving a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, the hardest-hit area. “The swift and very robust action by President Trump is an extraordinary help to our response,” Abbott said.

If you use Trump’s logic, maybe Abbott shouldn’t be governor.

Trump unlocked federal money that includes paying for debris removal; search and rescue experts, who are working around the clock; and housing, food and other immediate necessities for those who have lost their homes. The irony is that, because of provisions included in Trump’s budget, which he signed into law on July 4, this action may not be available to him — or any other president — in the future.

We all know where Trump’s heart lies — and it isn’t with the victims of a natural disaster. On the same day Texas officials were engaged in search, rescue and recovery efforts along the Guadalupe River, masked and heavily armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents marched on foot and galloped on horseback through MacArthur Park in Los Angeles in a performative show of force.

“It is outrageous and un-American that we have federal armed vehicles in our park,” Democratic Mayor Karen Bass said at a City Hall press conference afterward. “What happened to the criminals, the drug dealers, the violent individuals? Who were in the park today were children. It was their summer camp, their summer day camp.”

Imagine if those ICE officers were instead marching and galloping through the Texas Hill Country, trying to aid and assist the families who lost loved ones at a summer camp because of a natural disaster. Apparently, Trump doesn’t possess the empathy to order that. His grand plan appears to be rounding up people, and making them suffer, rather than assisting those already suffering.

When Isidro Perez, a 75-year-old who was admitted into the U.S. from Cuba nearly 60 years ago, died in ICE custody, Trump’s deportation czar Tom Homan said, “people die in ICE custody, people die in county jail, people die in state prisons.” The question, he said, should be “how many lives does ICE save?” We will never know, because Homan and Trump aren’t using ICE in humanitarian roles. They are, however, implementing and defending the masked raids, and putting the government and unarmed citizens on a potentially deadly course of confrontation that is bound to erupt in violence.

It didn’t have to be like this.

