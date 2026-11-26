So, I’m sitting on the group W bench with Arlo and want to say: Happy Thanksgiving. It is my favorite holiday. Non denominational. Non threatening. An ode to joy - with apologies to Ludwig Van Beethoven. Just remember you can get anything you want at Alice’s Restaurant - ceptin’ Alice.

Remember, as Arlo told us one big pile is better than two little piles, and rather than bring that one up we decided to throw our’s down.

I have no desire to talk of politics or divisiveness. I have no desires to say I told you so. I have no desires to point out anyone’s foibles. I want to take the time today to enjoy what life offers us.

We sit on a tiny speck in a vast and infinite universe fighting over things that ultimately matter very little while ignoring the only thing that I can find that does matter. So, I want to take the day to enjoy those things. Love. Fellowship. Empathy. I don’t care what your political views are. I don’t care what your religion is. I don’t care who you worship, who you are attracted to, what music you like, what sports team you cheer for, what the color of your skin is, where you love or how.

Today, Imagine all the people living for the day. Imagine everyone living life in peace (apologies to John Lennon).

And enjoy the great Turkey drop. “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly” - apologies to Arthur Carlson.

I intend to enjoy the day with my eternally happy grandchildren as I break bread with the family and enjoy a sweet potato pie - given to me as a recipe from Marian’s mom in St. Louis all those years ago.

Let’s celebrate today what we share in common. We are all human. We all live and die on this tiny blue marble. We all breathe the same air (with apologies to John F. Kennedy) and we all want a world better for our children.

So get up off the Group W Bench. Sing the four part harmony. Get ready for the great Turkey Drop - taking a plane, train or an automobile (even a red VW microbus) to get there.

Celebrate your family, your friends, your neighbors and those who think differently than you do - today. Start with today.

Happy Thanksgiving!