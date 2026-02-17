The photo, above, from the New York Times is how I will remember Jesse Jackson.

I got to interview him many times during his life, the first time when I was young reporter in Louisville, covering the Kentucky state legislature.

He was mercurial, and at times controversial. But, always, inspirational. I knew of him of course, from an early age, but his speech at the 1984 Democratic Convention burned like a laser into my conscience. Afterwards, they called it the “Rainbow Coalition” speech. In my callow youth I saw it as a speech that sought to bind the nation together during the horribly divisive times of Ronald Reagan. I also so it as a continuation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

Jackson challenged the Democratic party to embrace a diverse group of people; every color, every class and every marginalized person in our country. Poor, rich, white, black, brown - whatever. It was the embodiment of what my parents taught me as a child.

There was but one race of people - the human race. We have more in common than we are different. We should all be there for each other. At least that’s what I heard when Jackson spoke in 1984. The speech was a mixture of things I’d heard in church, combined with what my grandfather and father always taught me about people.

When Jesse spoke about an alliance, I saw my father as a volunteer youth football coach, who would routinely pick up his poorer players, black and white, from their homes and take them to practice and football games because their parents were either too busy trying to work or had no car. We were lower middle-class, but my dad had a car and as an insurance salesman his schedule was flexible. He used it to help out others. Helping each other out was part of my family lifeblood.

Jackson even sounded like my dad when he spoke. His oratory wasn’t that much different from any Southern boy I’d ever met. “My constituency is the desperate, the damned, the disinherited, the disrespected and the despised,” Jackson told us at the 1984 Democratic National Convention in San Francisco. “They are restless and seek relief.”

I remember my dad nodding at that. I heavily identified with it. Be you rich, poor, black, white, brown - The Democratic party espoused by Jesse Jackson had a place for everyone. Truly, a big tent.

Jackson wasn’t perfect and in his 1984 speech he didn’t pretend to be. That endeared me to him. When I first met him, he was accommodating, polite and informative. That was everything I could ask in someone surrounded by a dozen reporters and trying to field their questions. The first time I interviewed him by myself, he was just as kind, just as informative - and it didn’t matter if I was asking him a hard question. He was the same.

That’s my experience and he never wavered in the many times I spoke to him over the years. I know others may think differently, but I can only tell you my experience with the man. Whether that means anything to anyone is up for the individual to decide.

But long before the current state of deplorable democracy that has swallowed this country, Jesse spoke against “trickle down theory” and encouraged a mission to “feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to house the homeless, to teach the illiterate, to provide jobs for the jobless, and to choose the human race over the nuclear race.”

That is a far cry from the divisive nature of politics today.

I last saw him at the 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago. His eyes were bright. His health was not. He shook my hand and told me it was a pleasure to see me again. I asked him if he had hope in the era of the current political climate. He said, “always.”

He was hospitalized in November with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) - according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the advocacy organization he founded. Apparently it is similar, symptomatically, to Parkinson’s Disease or can be.

I remember asking him once, “Would you like to see America that is colorblind?” He told me “No.” He wanted to see an America where people recognized facts, and the facts were “we have a lot more in common” with each other than we realized - again sounding like he was channeling my own father. He stayed true to that ideal, I believe, his entire life.

And today as we suffer through the nightmare of divisiveness that is our national political culture, I think of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, and Jesse Jackson’s follow up at the 1984 Democratic convention. “I just want young America to do me one favor, just one favor: exercise the right to dream,” Jackson said.

I remind everyone that that dream is not our current national nightmare. And while we take turns throwing stones at each other and cast blame, I am still reminded of Walter Kelly’s “Pogo” - “We have met the enemy and he is us.”