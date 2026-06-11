Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
4h

About two months ago, I stumbled upon one of your 4 minute videos. I was intrigued by the amount of information included in that brief time, so I began a paid subscription to your Substack. I’m glad I did. I thoroughly enjoyed watching you, Mark and Nolan break down the days news into manageable chunks that helped me process the stories of the criminal regime.

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