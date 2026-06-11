I want to thank all of the readers on this page. You all make it fun and worthwhile.

Everything on this page is free and always will be. With that said, “doing journalism” does take time and money, so I humbly ask if you really like this page and are a frequent reader, viewer or listener, help pitch in with a paid subscription to keep it all flowing.

I am a free speech advocate and a reporter with 43 years experience. I’m old enough that when I was first hired in the business we called proudly called ourselves “reporters.” Thus who called themselves “journalists” were merely out of work reporters.

I have written eight books, three of them true-crime novels. I’ve run newsrooms and news teams and what I’ve learned in all of those years are vetted facts matter and opinions should be based upon vetted facts.

So, I promise that when I offer an opinion it is based upon verified and vetted facts. Where possible I will provide my sources for those facts. If you ever have a question, please ask - and I’ll gladly provide an answer.

In the few months I’ve spent here posting on substack, I can say - without a doubt - the readership interaction is enjoyable - and I hope you enjoy a page that covers politics, the press, rock n’ roll, comedy and sometimes with a healthy bit of satire as seasoning.

Thanks again to everyone. Let’s rock. Let’s hope. Let’s get into some good trouble - and let’s have some fun!

You can purchase the latest book here: amzn.to/3pfAKZ3