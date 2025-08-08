Do not miss the point: The battle is for our children’s future, not our present.

Our present America is battered beyond recognition. The pillars of our democracy stand as the ruins of Rome, at times just a whisper of what we were. We were never perfect — not even close, but at one point, our messed-up system was better than all the other messed-up systems because most of us believed, ultimately, in the ideal that we are all born equal, with the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To the Christians among us, try Galatians 5:14 on for size.

Many of us have jettisoned the ideals of loving our neighbor as ourselves, so today’s politics sound more like pre-pubescents on the playground fighting over who is our favorite superhero, rather than adults discussing mutually beneficial political policy. The far-right mediascape is populated by thin-lipped, thin-skinned, thinly-veiled fascists who aspire to be Joseph Goebbels. Sorry: That’s the Stephen Miller seat and only one chief instigator at a time, please. The far-left is so far-left they sound like the far-right. The vast majority of us would rather go see a movie. “The Fantastic Four” was pretty good.

The free press does not exist. Trump controls the White House reporting pool. He has intimidated media companies, legislators and universities, and he leads a White House filled with the sort of flotsam one would usually find at the bottom of a long-clogged shower drain. But they’re all smart enough to lie to the president to his face to save their own butts. They are the latest tail end of the Trump human centipede, and the press gets to feed off the droppings.

Anyone not adhering to the Boss’s “Please, Please Me” mentality — what a horrible interpretation of the first Beatles’ hit — gets the “off with their head” routine. Thus, last week Trump fired a heretofore little known government worker who had the audacity to submit job numbers the president didn’t like.

Trump told us her numbers were “wrong” but he still hasn’t explained how he knows this. Did he do the math himself? Unlikely. Did he task someone else to do it? That’s also unlikely, as his reaction was nearly instantaneous. The more likely fact is that Trump lied when he said he knew the numbers were “wrong,” all because he didn’t like the numbers and wanted someone who would cook the books for him because he can’t face reality. The greater fact is that he may no longer be able to face reality.