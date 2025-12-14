Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
2h

OMG, Brian! You're such a trip! "....the herpes of politics"! Thanks for the laugh of the day (for me, anyway)! And of course, you're 100% correct!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Brian J Karem and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture