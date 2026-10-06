In this episode of Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark Zaid analyze recent controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s campaign, including his conflicts with the press pool and the media’s broader political entanglement. The panel explores escalating global tensions, questioning the administration’s military maneuvers and rhetoric regarding a potential conflict with Iran. Domestically, the hosts debate significant civil liberties issues, highlighting a federal judge’s ruling against the use of Flock license plate cameras and controversial remarks made by Senator Markwayne Mullin defending conditions in ICE detention facilities. Finally, the conversation delves into the legal and ethical implications of a botched execution in Tennessee and the complex Letitia James investigation into the Cornell 7 fraternity sexual assault case.

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