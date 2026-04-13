Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
5hEdited

With S, did you mean slanderous? I’d also add sociopathic to the list. To Z, you can also add zero.

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