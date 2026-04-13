Donald Trump loves to talk. Talk. Talk. Talk.

But Don doesn’t always make sense. He’s always telling us “sir” they love you.

He’s never seen anything bigger, better. People are always telling us they’ve never seen anything like this before.

In the case of the Iranian War, Trump said he had to tear up the agreement Barack Obama worked 20 months on, with several other countries, to ensure the Iranians wouldn’t build a nuclear weapon because it was “the worst” agreement ever.

Then last Summer he said he bombed Iran and “obliterated” the Iranian ability to make enriched uranium and build a bomb. Then he started a war because the Iranians were either two weeks or a month away from building a nuclear device. He said he “obliterated” their army, navy, airforce and “mine droppers”. Then Iran fired missiles at their neighbors and Israel.

He said the Strait of Hormuz was vital to the world economy and it was open and he would use the U.S. military to escort oil tankers through the Strait and offer insurance to the oil companies. Then he said he could open the strait “easy”. Then he said he needed our allies to help open the strait. Then he said the allies were on their own to open the strait. Then he said he didn’t care if the strait were open because the U.S. didn’t get oil from Iran. Then he said the strait would open magically.

Then, after trying to negotiate a deal for 21 hours with the Iranians in Islamabad, Vice President J.D. Vance broke off the negotiations that would give us what Obama took 20 months to create - before Trump tore up the previous agreement. He blamed Iran for not being serious.

Now Trump says he’ll block the strait and won’t let any oil out.

Many people want to curse Donald for this insanity. I think it’s pointless. But it does give you an ample opportunity to try new words to describe the Don.

Here’s a few adjectives and nouns I’ve used in the last few days. There are many more. This is what I can remember off the top of my head. Trump is:

A- asinine, absurd, aberrant, abusive, adulterous, awful, atrocious, abysmal, abhorrent, abominable, abrasive, arrogant, atavistic, antiquated, ardent airhead.

B- brainless, bent, bungling, blathering, bigoted, barbaric, bumptious, bush-league, boorish, boring, bug-infested, bizarre, blow hard.

C- cretinous, corrupt, crabby, cranky, curmudgeonly, cursed, crazy, crude, cad-like chowderhead.

D- degenerate, decadent, debased, dodgy, disreputable, debauched, disingenuous, deceitful, duplicitous, dyspeptic, demented, deranged, disturbed, daft, deviant dictator.

E- extravagant, egregious, errant, egocentric, empty, easily-fooled, erroneous, egomaniacal, exhausting, erratic errand boy.

F- fatuous, fanatical, frantic, fraudulent, fetid, foul, feckless, fictitious, fabricated, fractious, freak-show fool.

G- grisly, gruesome, garrulous, ghastly, grumpy, grifting goofus.

H- Hypocritical, hateful, horrendous, hideous, hollow halfwit.

I- immature, inane, insane, imbecilic, iniquitous, immoral, ignorant, inadequate, intolerant, insincere, irritable, ineffable, insufferable, inadequate, inexhaustible, impertinent, irrational, infantile idiot idolator.

J- jaded, jittery, jealous, jingoistic, juvenile jackass.

K- knavish, knuckleheaded, kiddish, kindergartner.

L- lewd, lumpish, languid, lustful, licentious, lame, lascivious, lurid, lecherous libertine lunatic.

M- malfeasant, maladroit, mendacious, mawkish, muddle-headed, maddening, macabre, mindless, meaningless, moronic, malevolent, mentally unsound, maniacal mad muttonhead.

N- nefarious, neglectful, nauseous, noxious, nightmarish, narcissistic, negligent, needy, neanderthal, nincompoop.

O- obscene, outrageous, obsessive, overbearing, overhyped, odious, offensive, obsequious, ornery, oafish, obnoxious, onerous, overwhelmed Orwellian orange-faced ogre.

P- perfidious, puerile, pugnacious, pitiful, pedantic, petulant, preposterous, prurient, promiscuous, poisonous, psychopathic pustule puppet.

Q- quisling, quibbling, queasy, quarrelsome, quavering, querulous quack.

R- repellent, rash, repugnant, repulsive, rotten, rambling, rancid, rancorous, recalcitrant, ruinous rumor-mongering reprobate.

S- salacious, scandalous, swindling, shameful, sycophantic, surly, slanderous, sociopathic, snide, sickening sap.

T- thoughtless, terrible, tepid, tactless, twittering, thickheaded, tasteless twerp.

U- unscrupulous, unsound, unhinged, unprincipled, untrustworthy, unrealistic, uninformed, unspeakable, unparalleled, undulating ulcer.

V- vile, villainous, vexing, vindictive, vicious, venal, vengeful viper.

W- wanton, windy, weak, whining, wayward, weepy, whacked, witless, wounded, worrisome, wasp.

X- xanthic, xenophobe.

Y- yowling, yawping, yawning, yellowed, yeastlike yo-yo.

Z- Zealous zit.

And thank you for your attention to this matter.