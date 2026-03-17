The Age of AI political ads is here

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21The Age of AI political ads is hereand here comes the scary part . . . Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMar 17, 202621ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss the problems AI will bring to politics.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe Word Treason: Donald Trump's attack on the press, with Brian Karem12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Chris SampsonCountdown to Liberty! (1040)14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe public interest vs. what's newsworthy15 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhistleblowers and the law18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump dreams of "unconditional" surrender21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCan Congress grow a spine?Mar 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1041)Mar 15 • Brian J Karem