WE WILL BE POSTING OUR COVERAGE OF THE ELECTIONS ON A SPECIAL EDITION THAT WILL PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4!

On this episode, “The Audacity of Nope,” we look at corporate media coverage of the final days of campaigning before the midterm elections. Are they talking about the policy positions of the candidates or presenting the so-called horse race coverage? We will also be talking about the president’s fascination with the derriere of a politician and a hip-hop artist. All of this and more on this edition of Hard Pass.