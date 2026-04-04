So, fellow travelers, today we take a break from the insanity to remember an even more insane time . . .mixed with a bit of time travel . . .

Nathaniel Lewis Greenwood looked out at the forest below him from the safety of the makeshift breastworks he’d made of the nearby rocks. He wasn’t happy.

He was hot, tired and scared that his sanctuary near the summit of the hill they called Little Round Top wasn’t nearly adequate to the task. Also, his knuckles hurt and his fingers were bleeding. Earlier, in his haste, he’d scraped off the fingernails and most of the skin on his finger tips while scratching in the dirt like a farm chicken for the pebbles and stones that he’d used to build his small shelter.

There was no getting around how minimal the protection was, but he was glad for even this inadequate port in the battle’s maelstrom.

His thoughts of the battle raced feverishly through his fatigued mind and came to rest for no apparent reason on his father. It always paid to try and understand “the whole person” when analyzing people’s motives, his father had said. People were not only who they appeared to be to you, but who they appear to be to themselves. It is that other person we don’t see who influences the person we do see - you see? Nathaniel wondered bluntly what his dear father would think of the hundreds and thousands of Johnny Rebs massed below who wished to end his life. Who cared about the person he couldn’t see when the one he could see was intent on killing him. Could the Rebs be considered ethical, good people for trying to kill him? For that matter Nathaniel wondered about his own morality in trying to kill the Confederates.

He shuffled his feet and look for the fourth time at his flimsy breastworks. He’d worked feverishly stacking those stones, scared that any moment he’d hear the blood curdling rebel yell and see the crazed eyes of the Johnny Rebs storming the hill. Five times the rebels from Alabama and Texas had charged up the steep hill and each time, somehow, they’d been hurled back

The results of those unsuccessful charges could be seen easily enough. The dead and the dying littered the rocky slope in a panoramic display of pain. All of the bodies seem to writhe and squirm like worms in the bottom of one of his father’s rusty fishing pails. Hundreds of those human worms were out there writhing and crying now. Their yelps could be heard across the woods - sickly, terrifying death rattles coupled with the painful sobs and moans of those who were injured and hoped they would die soon. Nathaniel’s face was black with powder and his blue uniform dripped in sweat as he looked upon the carnage and considered once again how quickly he could become one of the dying.

Colonel Vincente had told the Maine boys to hold the ground and so far they had, but Private Greenwood wasn’t sure his regiment could stand another onslaught of Longstreet’s men massed in gray at the bottom of the hill.

He blinked with that familiar realization when something caught his attention to his left. First, out of the corner of his eye, and then turning to face the unfamiliar movement he could make out through the haze of smoke Colonel Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. The 20th Maine’s commander was talking to Carlton Spears about something.

Damn, what was going on? There was no way, he thought, that the 20th Maine could take another rush like the last one. Nathaniel had begun the fight with 60 rounds of ammunition. He was down to three. I don’t want to die, he told himself, but I know I can’t retreat. The flank of the whole army would be exposed. That way led to disaster. It could not only mean the end of his life, but the end of the battle and perhaps the end of the Republic.

Suddenly, for some reason he looked over his right shoulder and tried to glance over the hill behind him-- away from the fighting. It seemed to be so peaceful on the other side. It would be so nice to be here in these woods hunting or fishing and not killing or dying - just hearing the sounds of the soft crunch of leaves under your feet, the sounds of the song birds and the rustling of the wind through the tall trees with a woman by your side. Yes, that would be nice.

He heard a twig snap and it jolted Nathaniel from his day dream. He turned back. An Alabama boy was rushing the line. Nathaniel was already loaded, so as quickly as he could he lowered the muzzle and fired. He hit the man right in the face and the rebel went flying back. What a waste. The logic of the one-man charge escaped Nathaniel who was beyond feeling any immediate guilt for killing a man. He was too elated with the fact that he’d won the impromptu duel and he wasn’t dying.

Nathaniel surveyed the battle scene again as he hurriedly reloaded his rifle. To keep alive you had to keep alert and it was hard to focus on any one event. Even with the rebels massed down at the bottom of the hill, there were still odd little currents of fighting both on his left and his right. The Pennsylvania boys weren’t too far away on Nathaniel’s right, but they weren’t getting the brunt of the assault. To his left Nathaniel saw George Washington Buck pouring it on, giving it his all. Buck had been stripped of his sergeant stripes at Fredericksburg and was sore about it, but the man was fighting like a lion now and making a good show of it. It gave Nathaniel courage and he took a breath and steadied himself for the inevitable rush of battle.

Still looking to his left Nathaniel then heard a pitiful cry; “Ammunition!” There were others in the 20th Maine who had fewer shots than he. Suddenly it seemed like dozens of men were scrambling over the dead and dying bodies looking for unspent rounds. Nathaniel quickly joined them and running his shaking, calloused, mutilated and numbed hands through the dirt and through the packs of two dead men who used to be his comrades, he found five rounds. As he examined the new ammunition he resigned himself to the inevitable -- five additional rounds wouldn’t hold off the rebels. He took a deep breath and waited for that blood curdling rebel yell. He knew it was coming and now he was certain the few men left in Company K of the 20th Maine couldn’t hold them back. He’d never been so scared and weary.

Nathaniel said the Lord’s Prayer to himself as he heard Lieutenant Holman S. Melcher of Company F ask Colonel Chamberlain if he could go forward and bring in some of the wounded.

“Yes, sir, in a moment!” Chamberlain replied. “I am about to order a ‘right wheel forward’ of the whole regiment.”

Hearing those words sent a chill through Nathaniel. He and every other man still standing turned and looked at the Colonel. The 20th Maine couldn’t retreat. Colonel Vincente told them to hold the ground no matter what. But the few men left couldn’t take another onslaught by the Confederates. The good Colonel therefore decided to charge! Nathaniel gulped. It was a desperate gamble. It seemed like the 20th Maine was down to less than 200 men. God only knew how many of the Rebels were left. Probably more than the Maine men. Nathaniel was scared so badly from the thought of what was to come next that he started to shiver, even though it was hot as hell and as humid as soup.

“Bayonet!” Chamberlain yelled.

Nathaniel said another prayer and looked down. His hands rattled, betraying his fear. He affixed his bayonet, said another prayer and then wiped away the sweat dripping down his nose. He turned to look at the next man in line, Johnny Maynard, a stocky woodsman from Bangor who looked at Nathaniel and grinned.

“Might as well boys!” Johnny shouted. “Let’s go!”

At that moment the regimental commanders echoed that call and the whole Regiment then seemed to explode down the hill, running and tripping over dead and dying men. Nathaniel heard the blood curdling moans and screams for water from the wounded as he ran past them. He could hear his own heart beat, feel his fetid breath and knew that to an outsider Nathaniel appeared like a wild savage. Still he pumped his legs crazily as he ran down the hill, and in his fervor, tripped over some badly wounded men still in the field from previously failed Southern onslaughts. The forest echoed with their sounds, scaring Nathaniel as he stepped on them but at the same time propelling him forward. He, and every able-body man left in the regiment, ran down like mad men screaming and yelling louder than the Rebels. The 20th Maine suddenly looked larger than itself, almost like a human wave rolling down the hill.

He almost wanted to laugh, but didn’t get the chance.

Suddenly the charging seamen, lumber mill workers, and fishermen who made up the 20th Maine met the Alabama farmers of the Rebel line near the foot of the hill. The looks on the Southern faces and their general state of non-combat readiness betrayed the South’s surprise. They were quite stunned, seemingly unable to move for just a split second. It was all the Maine men needed. After a quick opening Northern volley and a very feeble Southern response, it had become clear the North had won a spectacular victory. Being battered, bloodied and beaten by General Laws boys all day long had not cracked the volunteer regiment from Maine. Amazingly, they had enough left in reserve to surprise and scatter their Southern attackers, taking a vast number of prisoners in the process.

It was unbelievable. Everywhere the Southern Boys, apparently shocked out of their wits were giving up, dropping their guns and sticking their hands in the air. Nathaniel screamed happily and ran down the hill toward a pocket of soldiers from the 15th Alabama. The Rebs were behind a stone wall, trying to make a stand. Nathaniel stopped and fired and felled one. Then he reloaded and ran closer. He was in a state of pure joy. It was working! The 20th Maine was winning! God bless the Colonel. God Bless America!

That’s when the minie ball hit him. It caught him up under the shoulder of his outstretched right arm, near his arm pit and knocked Nathaniel backward. He felt the air quickly leaving his body and a stark, overwhelming pain began pounding at him from his armpit. There was a resounding thud as his head and back crashed up against one of the magnificent oaks standing mute witness to the carnage. Then there was blackness as he lost consciousness. When he came around, the Colonel himself was standing over Nathaniel with someone he didn’t recognize. No doubt his consciousness was muted by the throbbing pain.

“Relax son,” the colonel said soothingly as he reached out to keep Nathaniel from sitting up. “We’ll get you to the hospital.”

Nathaniel tried to raise up from his back with the aid of his arms, but one felt like fire and the other melting wax. He couldn’t move but knew he should. He drifted in and out of consciousness. “I’m only 17,” he heard himself say. Or did he say that? Mom, where am I? “I didn’t go fishin’. I was at school.”

“He’s delirious Colonel,” the attendant looked up at Chamberlain as he tried to evaluate Nathaniel’s condition.

Chamberlain rubbed his chin. Another study in rhetoric. Then he shook his head as he thought about Nathaniel’s age. Chamberlain taught boys that young at Bowdoin college. How different that college environment was to everyone’s tenuous existence on the field of battle. The good Colonel shook his head again. Moments earlier he’d faced his own mortality when a Southern officer pointed and fired a pistol at him before Chamberlain pinked the man’s throat with a sword.

“It’s his arm for sure,” the attendant said.

Nathaniel heard that. It’s my arm, what? But he wasn’t sure he said it or just thought it.

Then he felt comfortable, numbing darkness.

When he woke up he had the oddest feeling he was floating, but he soon realized he was being carried into a field hospital on a makeshift stretcher. He couldn’t help but shudder. He remembered seeing those hospitals at Fredericksburg. Huge piles of arms and legs were heaped up outside the hospitals -- inside which blood flowed like water. There were always the overworked surgeons doing their grizzly chores day and night, hacking off arms and legs with saws and trying to save lives while many men waited outside and bled to death. At Fredericksburg Nathaniel passed an old man who sat calmly under a tree smoking his pipe, a ghastly pallor on his face that seemed to compliment the frigid weather. The old man told Nathaniel he was bleeding to death and wanted to enjoy a last smoke before he died. The man had seemed so calm. It was completely at odds with how Nathaniel had been raised. He shuddered to think men would accept their own mortality so blandly.

Screaming and moaning men everywhere in the vicinity of the hospital brought Nathaniel around. He looked up and saw he was at the field hospital all right, but something didn’t seem right. It looked like a green tent. But, not bright. It was more of the color of faded grass. It actually blended in well with the field. The tent also had a big flag with a red cross on a white field hanging over the entrance and a “U.S.” stenciled on the tent in several places. For some reason the odd sight scared him and Nathaniel tried to roll over on his side to avoid looking at the tent, and after he did so he found himself trying to resist a sudden urge to escape. He couldn’t move, but what he saw made him nauseous and scared to the point of death.

Sitting outside the strange tent was a large vehicle unlike anything Nathaniel had ever seen in his worst Catholic nightmares. It resembled a large wagon, but there was no place for a horse to be hitched. Instead at the head of the strange wagon were two large, round glass eyes and a metal grille. The sides looked to be plated steel, like an ironclad, and it all sat on eight large wheels that were as black as the darkest night he’d ever seen. Somehow it looked not only menacing, but innately evil. It looked like a wagon to Hell.

He drifted out of consciousness again as he was carried into the tent moaning. Was it actually cold inside? Was he dying? Was this Hell? Was it Heaven?

Inside the huge tent one dark haired man dressed in white wore what looked like a cotton bandage across his face and he was busy cutting into a man’s body. One of the men who carried Nathaniel inside audibly gasped. He’d never seen anything like it. There was a shiny metal table where the man dressed in white worked away feverishly on the wounded. He had at least six people acting as assistants and he barked out unintelligible orders while his assistants brought him strange metallic scissors, needles and even thread. Nathaniel’s attendant watched the man in white inject a screaming man with some kind of liquid from a clear syringe and the screaming man then became suddenly quiet. Morphine no doubt.

Elsewhere there were dozens of beds filled with a variety of seriously wounded soldiers. Most of them were lying prone and heavily bandaged. Instead of wearing their uniform they were dressed in what appeared to be green linen pajamas. There could be Confederates among the wounded and no one could ever tell.

There were clear bags of liquid hanging on silver poles made of highly polished metal. Some kind of tube ran out of the bottom of these clear bags and right into the arms of some of the wounded! Meanwhile, other clear bags could be found by the side of some of the beds. Those were filled with a yellow liquid that appeared to be urine.

“Dr. Brady,” one of the male assistants said. “Which one is the scalpel again?”

The man dressed all in white pointed at a tray. The tray was covered in a fine cloth and on top of it was a wide array of instruments. The man identified as Dr. Brady pointed again to the tray and then picked up a shiny metal knife. The doctor’s hands were adorned in almost clear, very tight fitting gloves.

“Excuse me, Doctor Brady?” the man carrying Nathaniel stepped forward as he spoke.

“Yes?” The doctor replied calmly.

“I’m Sam Thomas from the 20th Maine,” Sam said. He brushed his sandy hair back out of his sweat stained eyes. “A man outside told me to tell you when we brought in Nathaniel Greenwood.”

The doctor perked up considerably. “Is he alive?”

“Yes sir. I think so sir. He was caught under the arm. He’s bleeding bad sir. Probably gonna lose that arm, if he don’t bleed to death.”

The doctor looked down at his current patient and then at Sam Thomas. When the doctor looked back down at his patient Thomas followed the gaze and instantly felt like retching. The doctor had taken his knife and cut deep into the thigh of the man. It was a ghastly sight. Thomas himself could see the ugly wound the ball had made. It had shattered the thigh bone and blood was everywhere. With a long curved metal object that looked like tweezers the doctor pulled out the ball and threw it in a metal pan with a loud “clink.” Then with a hose of some sort he sucked up the blood and Thomas could actually see where the blood was pouring out of an artery in the man’s body. The doctor, taking little time, took a similar pair of tweezers and clamped down the artery, stopping the blood flow. Dr. Brady then looked up and into Thomas’s eyes.

“Thomas, right?”

Thomas could barely find words. “Uh, yes. Yes sir.”

“Go over to that sink wash your hands real good with the soap over there. Quickly. Take off your shirt too.”

“What?”

“Do it,” the doctor snapped. Then he turned his eye on another man not five feet away. “Johnston. Get him some scrubs. Quickly.”

Johnston did so without comment.

“What the hell fire and damnation is this place?” Thomas said to Johnston as he brought Thomas the shirt.

“Don’t rightly know son,” Johnston said. “Dr. Brady calls it a Red Cross hospital. “all I know is I was up all night cutting off arms and legs and at first light that wagon pulled up outside. Dr. Brady got out and showed us a letter from President Lincoln and said he was some kind of experimental doctor that the war department was funding. He had us help him set up this tent and some kind of machine he calls a generator and he’s been at surgery ever since. Damndest thing I ever saw. He’s saved more boys I thought for sure was gonna die...”

“Hurry up over there,” Dr. Brady shouted. “These boys don’t have all day.”

“Who are you?” Thomas whispered to the man helping him as he pulled on the green, soft, loose fitting shirt.

“Dr. Benjamin Johnston. But I ain’t nothin’ but a butcher compared to that man over there. I learned more in the last 12 hours from that man than I learned in my whole life. If you didn’t know better you’d say this was a miracle. But I watched him and that man is a damn fine surgeon. The best I’ve ever seen. Does things I didn’t think you could do.”

Thomas stared after the man for a second before hurrying over to Dr. Brady.

“I’m here. I’m here doctor.” He said earnestly.

“Good,” Dr. Brady said. “You see that clear container, looks like water. Pour it on both hands and then come here.”

Thomas reached for the container and poured some over his hands. The liquid felt cool and smelled funny. Spirits. Alcohol. He knew what it was, but never saw it so, well so clean before. When he was finished he wanted to reach out and put the top on the clear container and place it back on the table, but the doctor grabbed him by the wrists.

“Don’t. Here, take this clamp and hold it. This boy will live and he won’t lose his leg but only if you do exactly as I tell you. Now just hold this clamp and don’t touch anything and don’t stand over the wound. Now which way is Nathaniel?”

“Over yonder in that small area outside this tent.”

Dr. Brady nodded. “Now remember don’t touch anything and don’t stare into that light. It’ll blind you.”

Dr. Brady then ran off and left Thomas with his own scared thoughts. He’d never seen anything like this in his life. The light? What the hell? He glanced around but didn’t look right into it. He was so overwhelmed, he hadn’t even noticed the light before. It was brighter than any candle he’d ever seen or any lantern. But that wasn’t what struck him as the oddest thing in this big tent which was filled with odd things. It was so cool inside here. It was over 90 degrees outside, but it felt like a cool spring day in the tent. Should be hotter than Hades. There were no windows, no fans. But it was so cool.

He looked down and almost retched again as he saw the wound and the man’s bone. But then he stopped. A curious sensation came over him and Corporal Sam Thomas of the 20th Maine would never be the same.

***

Nathaniel Greenwood of the 20th Maine woke up in a soft, cool place and he felt tired and hungry, but otherwise rested and all right.

All right? I must be dead. I remember charging down that hill when one of the Alabama boys must’ve shot me. Somebody said I’d lose my arm. Didn’t they? He looked over at his left arm, but it was still there. Then he looked over at his right arm. He could see his fingers and his forearm, but his shoulder was all bandaged up and he couldn’t feel a thing. When he told his arm to move it did slightly, so he knew it was all still attached, but he couldn’t feel his arm. Couldn’t feel much at all. He felt comfortable and numb.

Where am I?

He drifted off again. And when he awoke he knew it was night. He could hear the crickets and the sound of men talking; a gentle swelling laughter coupled with the sound of the night life that sounded peaceful and comfortable. Someone was singing a song in a nearby tent.

“ . . . the laurel wreath is ready now

To place upon his loyal brow;

And we’ll all feel gay,

When Johnny comes marching home.”

Nathaniel hated that song. He heard it too much.

He also heard someone else was playing a banjo and elsewhere he could hear a fiddle. He heard the unmistakable sounds of a small, crackling campfire, the tin clinking of cups and the quiet sounds of people talking just above a whisper. There were no sounds of war, only the sounds of bullfrogs, the constant and steadying rhythmic cadence of the crickets thrown in with the sound of the weary but relieved soldiers who had lived through another day. It could only be night. But it was definitely light inside the tent and it was a most bright light, like day. Then he remembered being brought to this strange hospital and he was curious. With his faculties intact, along with his arm, he was no longer so fearful, just mostly curious about the strangeness of everything he saw.

I’ve been shot. I was taken to a field hospital and I was going to lose my arm.

He reached over again to feel his arm. This time he was greeted by another pair of hands.

“Don’t worry. You’re not going to lose your arm and you’re not going to die,” a soothing voice said.

Nathaniel looked up and saw a dark haired man with deep blue eyes staring at him. All dressed in white. He looked to Nathaniel almost angelic.

“Excuse me sir?”

“Doctor. I’m Doctor Michael Brady,” the man said.

“Doctor? You don’t look like any doctor I’ve ever seen sir. I don’t mean to be disrespectful.” Nathaniel said as he tried to sit up. “You kin to Matthew Brady the photographer?”

The doctor chuckled. “Don’t recall ever meeting the man, though I heard of him. No son, I’m from New York City. Got a little place on the corner of Prince and Lafayette streets. Me, my wife Carol and my six kids.”

Nathaniel smiled. “Six children. You do farmin’ work?”

“No. The three boys, Greg, Peter and Bobby all want to go into architecture. The three girls, Marsha, Jan and Cindy all want to be mothers and wives. How about you? What do you wanna do?”

“I always had a hankerin’ to be a police officer, or a farmer. I like the outdoors. Can’t say I like bein’ cooped up inside much. My mother though, she wants me to be a shipbuilder like my father.”

Nathaniel rarely talked about the future and wasn’t sure why he did so now. The future was the war. The future was killing or being killed. That seemed like the past, present and the foreseeable future. He winced as he tried to sit up and the doctor caught him.

“Relax son. You’re going to be fine, but don’t try to sit up yet. You lost a lot of blood and you’re going to need rehabilitation on that arm.”

“You mean it’s going to work? My arm is going to work?”

“Yes son it is. And it’ll work for a good long time. So, if one of your young grandsons ever falls off a hay wagon, you’ll be able to catch him with no problem.”

“Excuse me?”

“Never mind,” Dr. Brady said as he rubbed his face. “Don’t worry about it. You’re going to be fine as are most of the other young men I worked on today.”

“What? How? Sir, I’ve never seen any place like this.”

“That’s because there’s never been any place like this until now. Did you see the sign outside the tent? I’m with the Red Cross.”

“What’s that?”

“Small little outfit. Jean-Henri Dunant, a Swiss humanitarian started it up at the battle of Solferino about four years ago. While soldiers like yourself are killing each other people like me are trying to put you back together,” the doctor said and then he sighed, rubbed his eyes and leaned back. “The problem is and always has been and always will be that we’re very good at killing each other but not so good at putting each other back together again.”

Nathaniel thought on that for a second. All the piles of arms and legs outside the field hospitals, the sick and dying, watching heads get cracked open like egg shells when hit with minie balls, or the horrible look of a man peppered with canister shot - yes there was no doubt that man was better at destroying himself. Wonder what Colonel Chamberlain would say about that? It certainly seemed to be a subject fit for one of his discussion groups.

Nathaniel sat back and sighed. It was too much. There had to be a hundred wounded soldiers in the hospital tent with him. All of them sleeping, or eating or being cared for by Dr. Brady’s assistants. And there was Dr. Brady himself. He used sophisticated machinery and spoke queerly, with an accent and a clipped manner of speech that Nathaniel couldn’t recognize. On the other hand, the doctor seemed kind and he knew much. He even looked familiar to him. Nathaniel sighed again.

“What will happen to me?” He finally said.

“This evening the doctors and their assistants will move the wounded out. I have to move on and take this hospital with me. Now I’m going to give you some explicit instructions for caring for your wound and I want you to follow them exactly...”

“What? You’re moving, out? Wait, I meant what’s going to happen to me? Am I still in the Army, am I really going to be okay? How can you move your hospital sir? There are thousands who need you.”

“Son by the time this battle is over tomorrow evening there will be more than 50,000 casualties. I cannot hope to treat them all. Tomorrow afternoon George Pickett and some 15,000 brave Southerners will march across the open fields of Emmitsburg road and charge right at Hancock’s men and the Union center. They will be slaughtered and there aren’t enough doctors here to prevent it and there’s nothing I can do for them.”

“How do you know this?”

“Never mind. But it will happen and I’ll be gone before it does. You my friend can go back to the Army if you want, but I suspect your future lies in running a farm and being outdoors like you always wanted. Fishing too. Ogunquit Maine, if I’m not mistaken.”

“I don’t know how to thank you for my life,” Nathaniel said. “I’m very grateful and I’ll pray to God for you and your family.”

“Don’t worry about me,” Dr. Brady said through his suddenly tired, deep blue eyes. “God takes care of me, but I came here specifically to take care of you. Now rest. You’ve got a great life ahead of you.”

Nathaniel smiled at the odd doctor and lingered near sleep. Did the doctor give him something? What about those “explicit instructions,” for caring for his wound? Wonder what the Colonel and the Maine boys were doing now? Little Round Top seemed so far away. Did General Pickett charge the Union lines? Was that tomorrow? How would the doctor know that?

Private Nathaniel Greenwood of Company K of the 20th Maine fell into a comfortable, numbing sleep dreaming of his past, his future and a grandson on a hay wagon.

c2026 Brian J. Karem