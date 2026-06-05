Donald Trump says there’s a ceasefire with Iran. Members of his administration say the conflict is “halted.” Yet missiles are still flying, tensions remain high, and Americans are left wondering what exactly is happening.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Trump’s latest comments on the Iran conflict and ceasefire claims

- The bizarre Oval Office focus on a new White House reflecting pool

- Trump’s attacks on CNN and Caitlin Collins

- Scott Bessent struggling to answer basic questions about war, inflation, and taxes

- Kevin Hassett’s claim that higher spending is a sign of optimism

- Questions surrounding gas prices, groceries, and credit card debt

- Congressional hearings exposing contradictions inside the administration

- Brooke Rollins blaming Biden while farmers continue to struggle

- The growing disconnect between White House messaging and reality