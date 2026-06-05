Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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The Dictator doesn't know what a ceasefire is because HE'S NEVER fought IN a war and really isn't paying attention now. He thinks it's all again. Wish we could send HIM over there to fight. OH! Wait a minute--forgot those pesky bone spurs.

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