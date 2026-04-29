The cancerous, ossified corporate media

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript248The cancerous, ossified corporate media"The institution does more bad than good"Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliApr 29, 2026248ShareTranscriptBecause of current politics, the media has lost its power to hold the powerful accountable.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremTHE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliWrites The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali SubscribeRecent PostsPeople are done with corporate media3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliA vision for Independent media6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliCountdown to liberty! (998)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSecurity failure, risk, and the cost of distrust21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe corporate media will never change22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliReagan and the press vs. Trump and the pressApr 28 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaWill we be dealing with Iran in November?Apr 28 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon