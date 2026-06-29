The Center shift . . .

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1016The Center shift . . .How will Democrats respond Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJun 29, 20261016ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we outline the shifting political spectrum.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe forever war in the Middle East3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe strange case of anti-fascism crimes6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (937)7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe Democratic purge or purification?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMamdani defying the Supreme Court23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHas the Democrat's "Big Tent" folded?Jun 28 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSupreme Court vs. refugeesJun 28 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon