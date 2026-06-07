The Clearance Racket
And the lack of intelligence in the intelligence racket
On this episode we talk about corporate news media’s coverage of the President’s pick to temporarily fill the role of director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, who has no experience working in intelligence. We will also be talking about the sweeping changes that took place in the CBS News division's flagship show, 60 Minutes. Join us for season two, episode 23 of Hard Pass.
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