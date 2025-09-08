The Corruption and Bari Weiss-ification of US Media with Brian Karem

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3212The Corruption and Bari Weiss-ification of US Media with Brian KaremA recording from Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live videoBrian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliSep 08, 20253212ShareTranscriptGet more from Brian J Karem in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremTHE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliWrites The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1229)5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremJust Ask the Question: "Too old to Troll" 10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (1230)12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1231)Sep 8 • Brian J KaremDonald Destroys Civil ServiceSep 6 • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorCountdown to Liberty! (1232)Sep 5 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1233)Sep 4 • Brian J Karem