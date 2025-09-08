Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

The Corruption and Bari Weiss-ification of US Media with Brian Karem

A recording from Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Brian J Karem's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Brian J Karem
and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Sep 08, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript
Get more from Brian J Karem in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture