Katie Zacharia’s rocky start as White House press secretary has put the notoriously unforgiving job back in the spotlight. But what does it actually take to be a successful press secretary, and how do you balance serving the President with answering the press?

GUEST: Brian Karem, White House Correspondent, Salon

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