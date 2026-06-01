Are America The BAD GUYS now!? US expat Erich McElroy reaches across the pond to find out what is happening in America - this week Erich catches up once again with journalist and White House corespondent Brian Karem. They talk how Bruce Springsteen is the voice we need, how Trump is truly demented and the failed state of the US press. Plus they discuss Brian’s upcoming documentary. You can catch more from Brian on his podcast ‘Just Ask the Question’, each week in Salon, on his substack and get his book ‘Free the Press’. Plus watch out for his upcoming documentary ‘The First 100’ coming soon! And we are once again joined by Eleanor Tiernan to reflect on the conversation - Find Eleanor on Instagram @eleanortiernan. And Brian is on everything!



00:00 - The Power of Bruce Springsteen’s Message

01:46 - Intro: Welcoming Brian Karem

03:05 - Current State of Affairs: “Business as Usual”

04:36 - Addressing the Stench of the Administration

05:52 - The Double Standard in Press Coverage of Candidate Health

08:24 - Institutional Knowledge & the Challenges for Young Reporters

12:12 - The Levels of Grift and Gaslighting in D.C.

16:41 - Losing Access: The Closing of the Upper Press Area

19:30 - Are We the Bad Guys? Reflection on Global Standing

22:10 - Reclaiming Patriotism and the Fall of Free Speech

25:25 - Political Framing: The Democrats’ Messaging Problem

30:35 - Lessons from the First 100 Days: Boldness vs. Grift

32:18 - The Seduction of Power: Why Fixers Stay in the Orbit

37:12 - Disconnect from Reality: The Billionaire Perspective

40:11 - The Art of Compromise in Progressive Politics

43:06 - Mitch McConnell’s Legacy and the Future of Kentucky

47:27 - Premiere of “The First 100” Documentary

49:17 - Eleanor Tiernan’s Perspective: Analyzing the Conversation

53:08 - Debating the Impact of Candidate Age & Transparency

58:45 - The “Entertainmentification” of Political Reporting

01:03:12 - Authentic Messengers: Why Springsteen Still Resonates