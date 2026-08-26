The Democrats frustration . . .and the incumbents are falling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1116The Democrats frustration . . .and the incumbents are fallingIt’s not that Trump’s choices are so good . . . but that no one wants incumbentsBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 26, 20261116ShareTranscriptThe adversaries in Trump 1 have not done well fighting against Trump II.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (878)5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremA stupid trade war - for no reason10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWe need to pay our debts, but $40 Trillion debt shows the government doesn’t12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump wins with Sen. Darline Graham 13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump plays his Harp like a fiddle14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (879)Aug 25 • Brian J KaremTrump is hobbling America world wideAug 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin