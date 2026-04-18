Thursday Donald Trump left the White House telling reporters “The Pope made a statement, he says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The pope has never said that. The Holy See has consistently advocated for global nuclear disarmament and signed the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The pope, also speaking Thursday, did not mention Trump by name but said, “Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

Perhaps he was talking about the town clown, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth who began his Thursday morning press conference asking people to join him in prayer, then claimed to quote Ezekiel 25:17 before actually quoting Samuel L. Jackson’s violence infused speech, based partly on the bible, from Pulp Fiction. “He didn’t do us any favors there,” my White House source explained. And the boss will be the one that’ll have to take the heat.” Or Hegseth will soon be thrown under the bus.

Over the weekend the pope said he wasn’t talking specifically about Trump, but Trump certainly took it that way, and in a gaggle before boarding AF1 on Friday told the world he has a right to criticize the pope and no one loves the gospels more than he does. That’s a bit funny because when I asked him in the past which part of the gospels is his favorite, he couldn’t say. “I love them all.”

By now we’ve all become well acquainted with the example Trump has set on the international stage: He’s angry. He’s bitter and he’s divisive. If you love him you agree with him when he preaches unity, but you disparage those who disagree with you. If you disagree with him you preach unity, but you disparage those who agree with Trump.

That’s the Trump effect.

Another example; two months after Trump returned to the White House American education scholars met in D.C. In their opening panel they discussed Trump’s threats to university funding and free speech. An educator in attendance said he agreed with the critique of Trump but wondered if it weren’t a time for some introspection too. What had educators done “to bring about this awful moment." And, “could we use it to look in the mirror and not just to circle the wagons.”

After a moment of silence another member of the audience said that they were deeply offended by the educator’s use of the term ‘circle the wagons’ because of the “hateful history of Native American displacement and genocide.” The moderator thanked the second audience member for “reminding us that we need to be careful in the language we use to describe others.”

So, the panel began criticizing Trump’s stance against free speech while accepting the stifling of free speech by another.

That too is the Trump effect.

When did we become so soft? We are offended by everything. We vent on social media to the point that we sound like soft little children. I know a 40+ woman who vents about her former husband damaging her because he once looked at a “porn” magazine, a 30+ man who vents about his parents not taking care of him, a 20+ man and woman who both felt “abused” by their employer because they were told they weren’t “doing the job properly.”

I know racists who think they’re being racially discriminated against, liars who are upset they’re constantly being lied to, and religious fanatics who believe they are being kept from practicing their religion - and they say this while in church!

It is maddening and it reminds me of something that Alexander Hamilton considered in “The Federalist Papers”:

Or, if you prefer the music group Devo, “Freedom of choice is what you got. Freedom from choice is what you want.”

And for the Jim Carroll fans among us, I’ll add that I’m a Catholic boy, redeemed through pain and not through joy, but more importantly “nothing is true,” and “everything is permitted.”

Which brings me to critical thinking. There are those who are filled with vitriol in their hearts, convinced they’ve been wronged by their neighbor. Their neighbor believes the same thing. That sentiment cuts across all socio-economic, religious, sexual and social groups. We are not responsible, we’re all victims.

That too is the Trump effect.

As George Carlin opined, he loved people individually, but not so much in groups. Or, as Groucho Marx told us, he didn’t want to join any group that would have him as a member.

We are raw and sore. That’s the Trump effect.

It keeps us reacting emotionally without thinking rationally. Trump fans mistake criticism of policy with personal criticism. Those who dislike Trump mistake personal criticism for critical thinking about horrible policies.

I hate no one. Like Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, I still have my empathy. When I asked her what she would say to her uncle if she had the chance, she had nothing to say specifically about things that Donald has done, but spoke to the greater gestalt; “I’m sorry no one ever loved you,” is what she told me she would say to her uncle.

We live in divisive times - that too is the Trump effect.

But the president is as much a product of these times as those who use social media as a therapist. He has a bigger megaphone and is able to convince millions of how he’s been wronged because they already feel that way themselves.

We’ve all been wronged. Life isn’t easy. But we’re all in this together and we’d better get our shit together before the asteroid hits, the aliens invade, the economy collapses, we blow ourselves to bits, a stray solar flare wipes us out, we all die in a pandemic, or the next ice age hits.

Our future is up to all of us. Look around at your neighbor. Help each other out - don’t arrest them for the color of their skin, don’t silence them because they think differently than you do and don’t worship false idols.

The Beatles sang “All you need is love” and John Lennon sang “Give Peace a Chance.”

The pope told us, quoting the gospels that I doubt Trump has ever read, “blessed are the peacemakers,” (not the cheesemakers - a tip of the hat to Monty Python) and every great religion teaches us peace and understanding.

Maybe we should all take a breath, get a grip and enjoy the view.