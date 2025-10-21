Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook



2

The endgame for Epstein

who ends up without a chair when the game is done . . .
Brian J Karem
Oct 21, 2025
In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” . . .

Donald Trump promised to release everything about the Jeff Epstein case while on the campaign trail for his second term. He intended to expose the “Deep State”.

Now some of MAGA’s most fervent “patriots” believe Trump is part of the Deep State because he hasn’t released those files.

It’s the albatross around his political neck.

