The endgame for Epstein

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” . . .
Donald Trump promised to release everything about the Jeff Epstein case while on the campaign trail for his second term. He intended to expose the “Deep State”.
Now some of MAGA’s most fervent “patriots” believe Trump is part of the Deep State because he hasn’t released those files.
It’s the albatross around his political neck.
