The fallout from the midterms

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1944The fallout from the midtermsPete Hegseth is on the way out Brian J KaremOct 31, 20261944ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just Ask the Question”: What comes after the midterms?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsSurprises in Iowa and Kansas?2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAlaska, stalking horses and lawsuits - OH MY!2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (813)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDemocrats could take 52 Senate Seats21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUsing Federal Funds to Force ComplianceOct 30 • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorThe worst day of Todd Blanche’s lifeOct 30 • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorCountdown to Liberty! (814)Oct 29 • Brian J Karem