We are offering a one-time chance to see this important documentary about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office and how they will effect us for the foreseeable future.

As this film is currently in festivals and has yet to be distributed, we cannot offer it everyone - though we’d like to do so.

However, with just $5 a month as a paid subscriber you certainly can watch it for the next 10 days.

I hope you choose to do so. This is as real as it gets in showing what has gone on and what it portends.

Thank you.