Narrated by veteran White House correspondent Brian Karem, “Trump: The First 100” is a raw and unflinching examination of the unprecedented events following the January 20, 2025 inauguration. Directed by Zachary and Brennan Karem, the film offers a feature-length investigation into a flurry of executive orders, a constitutional crisis, and the deep political divisions that has reshaped America.

Through exclusive interviews with key figures, the documentary pieces together the legal and ethical battles that erupted as the administration moved to reshape national institutions. It is a compelling narrative of a democracy under pressure, exploring the targeting of political opponents and the profound, enduring impact on the pillars of the United States.

It premieres at the Chelsea Film Festival next week.

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https://www.thefirst100doc.com/