Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
Oct 10

That Hitler salute just makes my blood boil. The "sensible" republiCRAPS (if there are any--guess maybe some who lean toward the middle) better wake the hell up and stop him and his gestapo from taking over completely. Also, the MILITARY/GENERALS need to stand up to him DEFY his orders and say NO to all these places they're expected to go and crush the demonstrations, etc. They also need to wake up as to what's ahead if they don't. And no, I believe the, military should take orders from the president--BUT NOT THIS HITLER CLONE.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture