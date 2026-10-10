Narrated by veteran White House correspondent Brian Karem, “Trump: The First 100” is a raw and unflinching examination of the unprecedented events following the January 20, 2025 inauguration. Directed by Zachary and Brennan Karem, the film offers a feature-length investigation into a flurry of executive orders, a constitutional crisis, and the deep political divisions that has reshaped America.
Through exclusive interviews with key figures, the documentary pieces together the legal and ethical battles that erupted as the administration moved to reshape national institutions. It is a compelling narrative of a democracy under pressure, exploring the targeting of political opponents and the profound, enduring impact on the pillars of the United States.
It premieres at the Chelsea Film Festival next week.
visit our website:
https://www.thefirst100doc.com/
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That Hitler salute just makes my blood boil. The "sensible" republiCRAPS (if there are any--guess maybe some who lean toward the middle) better wake the hell up and stop him and his gestapo from taking over completely. Also, the MILITARY/GENERALS need to stand up to him DEFY his orders and say NO to all these places they're expected to go and crush the demonstrations, etc. They also need to wake up as to what's ahead if they don't. And no, I believe the, military should take orders from the president--BUT NOT THIS HITLER CLONE.