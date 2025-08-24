Gathering public information has never been harder.
This is a meeting of the First Jailbirds Club. Ten years ago. Just your average reporter trying to the job of uncovering information. No partisan tilt, no bias.
What the government did to the press is why the press is so woefully inept today.
Newspapers and the Independent press may indeed be dying.
Make no mistake: Government killed it.
