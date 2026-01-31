Mike Kronk moved his thumb slowly across the speed dial on his I-phone and waited for a connection. He heard someone pick up on the other end.

“Hey, so what am I going to the store to get?” He asked.

He nodded his head, “Oh, yeah, okay,” and then hung up by sliding his thumb back over the phone and then placing the phone in its holder on the dashboard. Mike then drew his hand through his sandy-colored, graying hair, cleared his throat, thumbed the dial on his dashboard and brought up the sound on his satellite radio.

“Well it’s all right, as long as you lend a hand,” he sang along with the recording as he imitated Tom Petty.

The snow was lightly swirling around outside the car, but it wasn’t much. He didn’t care. He didn’t mind cold weather except when his knee began to ache – a byproduct of an operation due to a football injury when he was in college.

Five minutes later Kronk pulled into the local liquor store, parked his Ford Expedition and hopped out. He glanced at his watch. He would be home shortly.

Inside the liquor store, a small little hole-in-the-wall perpetually inhabited by an aging owner of Korean descent, Mike found himself in his usual good mood. He knew the owner well, having coached his son in high school football, and they often talked about trivialities. Mike liked Hikuru Khan because he was usually in a good mood and didn’t seem to care about anything – except making sure his customers were satisfied.

Mike got the Chardonnay his wife wanted, bought some sparkling water for himself and walked toward the checkout counter. He was second in line behind a large woman who asked too many questions about the lottery and kept pronouncing the wine she wanted as a “Pea-Not” while her extra-large earrings bounced fiercely on the side of her face.

Mike sighed. Suddenly he thought of a line from the movie “Silence of the Lambs.”

“Wait. Was she a great big fat person?” Buffalo Bill had asked agent Starling. Mike smiled at the total inappropriate nature of the line, but kept his thoughts to himself. Other than the fat lady a young same-sex female couple seemed to be discussing the merits of a light beer versus a white wine in the aisle behind him, and a young mother with a baby in a backpack was looking for ginger ale.

The store, quiet and lazy, seemed lost in a cotton fog. Outside the window Mike could see the snow slowly drifting to the ground.

The electronic chimes on the door rang as someone walked in and Mike instinctively looked up and saw three young men enter. They had hoodies on and looked furtively about. One kid was black, another white and the third could have been Hispanic. That was Mike’s last thought before the Ronald Reagan masks appeared on their faces and a shot gun jumped out of the coat of the kid nearest to the counter.

“Everybody shut the fuck up and hold still and this will go quick,” The black kid said.

The fat lady started to cry and scream. Kahn, behind the counter was calm. He looked as if he’d been robbed before. Mike kept calm and studied the kid’s voice. Something seemed familiar about it.

“Shut that bitch up or I’ll blow her away!” The kid screamed.

The young mother started to cry, and the fat lady began to lose it. Mike walked up quickly and eased himself between the shooter and the larger woman.

“I got her, I got her,” Mike

“We don’t need no heroes here man,” the kid said. He was nervous and pointed the shotgun at Mike’s stomach –a fatal 10 feet away.

“No heroes here,” Mike replied. “We’re all on the same team.” The woman sobbed uncontrollably behind Mike, but made no sudden moves. She wasn’t as dumb as she looked.

The Ronald Reagan with the shot gun seemed unnerved by something Mike said. He looked down at the woman then looked hauntingly into Mike’s face.

“Shut her up man. Shut her up,” the Hispanic Ronald Reagan said about the sobbing woman at Mike’s feet.

That voice sounded familiar to Mike. When he thought about it, the Ronald Reagan with the shot gun also sounded familiar.

The black Reagan stopped and leveled his gaze at Mike. “What did you say cracker?”

Mike looked at him evenly. No fear. No threat. “I said there are no heroes here. We’re all on the same team.”

The kid stopped dead in his tracks while the other two young men with him turned their gaze toward the kid wielding the alley sweeper. The kid took one step toward Mike and pulled off his mask. “Coach?” He asked as if a small kid.

Mike cocked his head.

“Andre? That you son?”

The boy put the shotgun on the counter and grabbed Mike and hugged him. “Coach. What are you doing here?”

“Buying my wife a bottle of wine. What the hell are you doing here?”

Now the other two stepped up. “Andre? What the hell is this shit man?”

“It’s coach Kronk! Coach Kronk!”

The white Ronald Reagan pulled off his mask and looked at Mike. He had a beard, looked weary, and older, but it had to be him. “Coach Conk? The man who used to head butt me with his bare head to my helmet? Shit.”

The Hispanic kid started to panic. “Man this ain’t good vato. He knows us.”

Mike looked around the store. Everyone was frozen. Even the big fat woman was deadly quiet. Then he slowly evaluated the three kids in front of him. They were all about 25-years-old. Andre had played quarterback; the Hispanic kid was nicknamed “Chewy” after Chewbacca. His real name was Hector Silva and he had been a real decent scholar until his dad died in an automobile accident. After that he had fallen apart. The white kid was “Ginger” Larry Fitzgerald, a perennial second-team wide receiver with serious mommy issues. The kids gave him the nickname of “Ginger” because of his red hair and pasty complexion. Mike, of a different generation, always equated the nickname to Larry’s football demeanor - reflecting that of Ginger Grant on Gilligan’s Island. But Mike smiled when he remembered Larry’s shining moment on the football field: the young Irish-Catholic lad made his fame in high school by returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the defending state championship Westport War Hawks to eliminate them from the playoffs and put the dreams of defending their state title to rest.

That was a fun team to coach. Everyone had a moment that contributed to a great season. Everyone on that team stepped up. They knew the meaning of sacrifice and had great team spirit. They did everything together. Apparently that included arm robbery.

Mike shook his head. That moment in the sun on the field was obviously the high point of young Larry’s life. Andre was another story. The kid had a great deal of talent and could’ve gone on to play college, but he liked to party too much, study too little and stay with the ladies too much. Rumor was he had already fathered three children out of wedlock. He wasn’t even sure who his father was.

“Listen, you guys need money? What the hell you stickin’ up liquor stores for. You could’ve called me.”

“Coach it ain’t like that,” Andre started to say, but Mike cut him off.

“Ain’t like what?” Mike asked. “Because it seems a lot like armed robbery of a liquor store to me.”

Andre chuckled slowly… “Yeah, I know.”

Chewy looked nervous, and Larry was looking around as if he didn’t know what to do. That’s when Mike took the initiative.

“Look, let me buy you guys a cup of coffee. Leave the gun and let’s talk.”

“No Homes. We ain’t on the field any more. You can’t tell us what to do,” Chewy stuttered.

“Hector Silva. How many times I’ve told you don’t call me that.”

He cringed. “Sorry coach.”

Kahn, behind the counter allowed himself a slight grin.

Mike eyed the situation. Andre had the look of a freshman running back caught in a hitting drill against the senior stud linebacker. Larry, much like most of his high school receiving time on the field – was completely frozen.

“Andre. This ain’t the way we do things. You know that,” Mike said quietly.

It was up to Andre, but Mike never doubted what the outcome would be. He knew Andre. As for the small crowd of strangers behind him, they sat transfixed, seemingly unable to move. Who wanted to chance moving while a man with a shotgun in their midst threatened to use it on them. Then Andre put the shotgun on the counter and turned to smile.

“It’s not loaded anyway,” Andre offered.

The group let out a collective sigh and suddenly the baby started to cry.

“Jesus you can’t be that stupid,” Mike said.

“What?”

“I’ll explain it at McDonalds,” Mike said. He took Andre’s empty shot gun and placed it on the floor in front of Kahn. He nodded at him and then turned his attention back to his football players.

“Let’s go.” Mike said it quietly and the young men moved.

The three would-be-robbers and their former coach walked across the parking lot of the strip center to a fast food restaurant. The inside of the McDonalds was bright and seemed to smell like burgers and plastic. Mike was uncomfortable because he hated fast food, but coffee was coffee and true to his word he got a coffee and bought each of his three former players whatever they wanted to eat. As they sat in a booth, Mike glanced at his watch. Well, he was going to be late, that’s for sure. But he had the bottle of Chardonnay. Did he pay for it? It was in his hand and in a paper bag. How did that happen? He didn’t recall.

“Andre what the hell are you doing scaring people and trying to rob them?”

“Ain’t got nothin’ coach. I ain’t got nothin’.”

“You don’t know what it’s like,” Chewy chimed in. “You set. Shit I ain’t even worth a nigger. Chingado. My mom’s Syrian and my father’s Mexican. You know what that makes me?”

“First place on the do-not-fly list mother fucker. And broke too,” Larry said.

Mike shook his head. “What’s your story Fitz? White boy ain’t got no hope in today’s world? Something like that?”

“No coach. I just like to get high too much. You know that. Parents finally kicked me out.”

Mike took a sip of his coffee and leaned back in the booth. “Where’s your running buddy Shamir? You too were thick as thieves,” he added. “Both of you hosted that eighth grade keggar out in Simpsonville.”

“He got a job. I haven’t seen him since high school coach. I think someone said he got married. Got himself a baby mama. I don’t know.”

Mike nodded and looked at the three young men. Time does fly.

“Well, you know, I don’t know if I’m going to tell you guys anything you want to hear, but you all are going to jail,” he said. “And you know you deserve it.”

“Wait. What for?” Chewy seemed suddenly concerned. “We didn’t really do anything.”

“You tried to rob a liquor store with a shotgun Chewy,” Mike said. “A week before Christmas.”

“Hey it was our first time. We’re clean. And yeah, but we didn’t do it. Andre put the gun down. It wasn’t even loaded,” Larry offered. “Anybody knows us know we wouldn’t hurt nobody.”

“Bitch you must be trippin’,” Andre said. “We were wearing masks over our face. How the ‘fuck anybody gonna know who we are?”

Mike stifled a laugh.

“Yeah, well, we take our masks off and I’d be the only one to live. They’d shoot a nigger, and enjoy capping a rag head and a wetback all rolled up in one,” Larry said evenly. “Maybe they’ll give us a break ‘cause it’s Christmas.”

“Too bad your body ain’t as smart as your mouth. You might’ve played more football. Don’t really matter homes,” Andre explained. “At least we didn’t shoot nobody. Whatcha think coach? Think we can get out in less than year?”

Mike shook his head. “As I told you all walking up here – you’re lucky somebody didn’t shoot you. A cop passing by, a redneck with a gun, a private detective or a man with a set of balls could’ve wrecked all of you. You need a year of intense reality – and I don’t know. I’ll help you out anyway I can, but you know you guys have to grow up. Take some goddamn responsibility.”

“Man, I can’t help it. My dad . . .” Chewy started.

Mike cut him off. “You guys haven’t changed a bit since high school. Chewy you want to blame everything on the fact your dad is dead and you don’t think anybody cares. But I haven’t seen you since you left school. And you’re right. Nobody cares. So the fuck what. And Larry, you’re right. You get high all the time. That’s all you do. Get high and play first person shooter games – and apparently you do it by yourself now since your partner got a life. You just sit. Sit in the house fartin’ in the same sofa cushion that probably smells like rotten beef by now. And I know you’re still pissed the girl you wanted to take to your prom said ‘No’ because she said she didn’t date white boys.”

Andre and Chewy laughed. Larry started to laugh, but Mike cut him off. “I don’t see what’s so goddamn funny about it. And Andre, you’re the worst of all. You have more God given talent than anyone I ever coached and you’re destined to change my oil at Jiffy Lube, if you can stay out of jail.”

“That’s harsh coach,” Andre said. “You don’t know everything.”

“I don’t give a shit. I didn’t say I did son. But I know enough to know you all have more potential than you’re using. You scared some people pretty bad tonight. People that just wanted to go about their life. They didn’t know you. They didn’t do anything to you and you all came in and scared them half to death. And you’re damn lucky no one shot your ass.”

Andre nodded. “Word.” He sighed. “Night ain’t over though.”

“I thought you were gonna strangle that fat bitch coach,” Larry smiled.

Mike allowed himself a small smile. “I wanted to. But that was before you got there. After you got there I just didn’t want her going nuts and you all going off.”

“Coach . . .” Chewy said.

Mike looked quiet and determined at Chewy who quit talking.

“That’s not the point and you know it. Now the way I see it, you guys can get up and run out of here and get chased down by the cops when they come, or you can sit tight and let me talk to them when they get here and you guys go like adults, take your medicine and let me see what I can do to help you.”

“You can get us off?” Larry asked.

“I didn’t say that and I don’t mean that. I will simply make sure that everything goes peacefully and nobody gets tuned up or shot by the cops. And,” he hesitated while he drummed his fingers on the table, “I will stay with you through the court process. If you want me as a lawyer.”

“They’ll shoot a niggah down coach,” Andre said evenly. “You can’t stop that. That’s just the way of life.”

“Yeah,” Larry said. “We want you coach. Definitely.”

“No hay problema. Yeah. Thanks. How much you gonna charge us?” Chewy said.

“Coach we ain’t gonna live to make it trial,” Andre said.

“Should of thought of that before you picked up an empty shot gun,” Mike said flatly.

“Coach?” Chew stressed.

“Nobody’s shooting shit.” Mike offered. “Eat your Big Mac. They’ll be along shortly and don’t any of you do anything stupid. Let me do the talking.”

They sat silently.

“Chewy.” Mike said.

“Yeah coach?”

“This one is on me. For payment you guys can get your shit together and grow up. And you will owe me a favor at some point…you know like the Godfather.”

They all laughed.

Andre smiled. It was the best luck he’d had in months. If nothing else, he remembered coach Kronk as the one man he could trust. Maybe the only one. Chewy nodded as did Larry.

“I’m sorry coach,” Chewy said.

“What?” Mike looked at him.

“Me too,” said Larry.

“Yeah,” Andre said. Maybe we should’ve come to you first coach.

“You would’ve helped us. I know,” Chewy said.

“At least we’d have got some Big Macs without needing an empty shot gun,” Larry offered. “This is a shit show like Yakoff Smirnoff opening for the Spin Doctors at the Iowa State Fair shit show,” he added.

Mike chuckled and sighed.

Within a couple of minutes two police cars with sirens blaring and lights flashing pulled up to the liquor store across the street. Mike could see them from the booth at the McDonalds. He glanced around and saw all three of the young men were scared shitless.

Crap, he thought to himself. They might shoot Andre down for any reason – if it were the wrong kind of cops. He glanced around. All three of his former football players sat rock still. They could see one of the cops walking their way, across the light snow toward the McDonalds - obviously instructed to do so by the owner of the liquor store.

“You know, you also couldn’t have picked a worse liquor store to rob,” Mike offered as he watched the cop walk slowly across the parking lot.

“Why’s that?” Andre asked.

“That’s Kong’s dad who owns the store.” Mike said and got up to walk to the door to talk to the police.

“Shit,” Andre said. Kenny Kahn, or “Kong” to his teammates had been the starting center the same year Andre had been the starting quarterback at George Rogers Clark High School. That sank in and Andre hung his head low as he realized exactly what he’d done.

“I thought I knew that bitch,” Larry looked after Mike as his coach walked out the door. He was walking straight at the oncoming police officer.

“Shit cops gonna do to coach what Limp Bizkit did to music in the 90s.”

Andre sighed. “Enough of Deadpool Fitz.”

“I didn’t know the brothers liked Deadpool,” Fitz countered.

“Shit. Wade Wilson. Listen to the name. That’s a brother. He’s too cool to be white,” Andre said.

“Too cool to be Black Homes,” Chewy spat back. “That man moves like a Bullfighter.”

“You ain’t from Spain,” Fitz said.

“Neither are you. We got Bullfights in Mexico.”

“How would you know? You ain’t ever been there,” Andre said.

All of them suddenly stopped talking. Mike was approaching the cops with his palms up – watching the police intently and noticing the closest officer had his right hand on his holstered service revolver.

“Officer, I’m Mike Kronk. I was in the liquor store . . .”

The nearest officer seemed to relax. “You the guy who stopped this?”

“They’re just some scared former high school football players who made a stupid mistake,” Mike offered.

“Yeah, I recognize Andre from back in the day,” the officer smiled. “Great player.”

The officer sighed and looked at the three scared young men. All hands were visible and face down on the table in from of them. The young men were easily visible in the booth through McDonald’s ubiquitous glass windows. They looked benign.

“They armed?” He had to ask.

“The only one I saw armed was Andre. He left an empty, unloaded shotgun in the liquor store,” Mike said.

The officer looked at Mike. “You know that don’t make no difference. It’s still armed robbery.”

“I know,” Mike explained. “But if you could note for the record the shotgun wasn’t loaded and those three are voluntarily turning themselves in to you. I’d appreciate it. They’ll come along peacefully. No need for any kind of scene.”

“You their attorney?”

“Yes. I’m their attorney.”

The officer blinked. “They tried to rob you, right?”

“Long story officer. Long story. I was their football coach first. They aren’t going to give you any trouble. I promise. They’d rather face you than what I’d do to them on a football field.”

“Coach I know that,” The officer said. Mike was taken back – but only for a second.

“What’s your name son?” Mike asked.

“I played for you the first year you coached,” the officer smiled. “You wouldn’t remember me. I was third string outside linebacker, and I . . . “

“Andy Krion,” Mike smiled. “The quiet one in the back for exercises until I made you a captain your senior year. Then you couldn’t hide.”

“No sir,” Andy said. “Not from you. Thank you sir.”

Mike looked puzzled. “For what?”

“For helping us out tonight and for everything else,” Andy explained.

Mike didn’t answer. Instead, he turned and looked at the three young men who were watching his every move from inside the McDonalds. He waved them on as if calling them into a football huddle. The boys walked out determined, but slowly. Their eyes were on the cop the entire time as they came out with their palms up and a complete blank look on their face. Mike then turned back to the officer.

“Andre, meet Andy Krion. He was on the first team I coached. Officer Krion meet Andre . . .”

“Sergeant. And after next week it’ll be Lieutenant,” Andy said.

Mike nodded. And then he sighed. “Congratulations.”

An hour and a half later Mike was walking into his bedroom with a bottle of chardonnay for his wife of more than 20 years.

“What took you so long Mike?” She asked.

He shook his head. “Honey it was football related.”

“I thought the season was over. It’s always about football, isn’t it.”

“Cathode,” Mike said with a smile using his favorite nickname for his wife, “You have no idea.”