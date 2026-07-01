The Framing Effect
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
A group of protesters at a Texas ICE facility were charged, convicted and now sentenced for some of the actions at that protest. Many in media are noting the seemingly harsh nature of the punishments. Also, the national state fair is struggling with attendance as we approach the 250th birthday of this nation. We discuss how corporate media are covering all of this and more on this edition of Hard Pass!
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