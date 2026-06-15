The freshly minted trillionaire

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript11The freshly minted trillionaireWhat Musk owes the publicBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJun 15, 202611ShareTranscriptAbsolute power corrupts absolutely - this excerpt from “Just ask the Press.”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump's latest "truce" in Iran3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHappy Birthday Mr. President5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (951)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe Knicks historic win vs.Trump's jinx19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump admin tried to 86 47's Epstein files21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonToo much wealth is inherently dangerous22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's name ripped from the Kennedy Center23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon