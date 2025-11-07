The Future of Politics: A Conversation with Tara Dublin

In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Question’, host Brian Karam engages with political commentator Tara Dublin to discuss the recent elections, the collapse of the MAGA movement, and the future of political discourse in America. They explore the challenges faced by the Democratic Party, the importance of truth in politics, and the need for a united front against misinformation. Tara shares her insights on engaging with MAGA voters and the role of media in holding politicians accountable. The conversation also touches on the significance of SNAP benefits and healthcare, as well as the preservation of historical artifacts in the East Wing of the White House. Tara concludes by promoting her book, ‘The Sound of Settling’, a rock and roll love story, and emphasizes the importance of success in the face of adversity.